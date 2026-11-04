Tennessee Football Receives Their Ranking in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers had the inside track to not only the College Football Playoff, but after a disappointing loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, more uncertainty has crept in.

The Vols are currently 6-2, so they are by no means out of the race in any way. There just is not much wiggle room, Tennessee has to approach every game like the season is decided on it.

The Tennessee Volunteers Receive Their Ranking.

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols have been officially ranked by the College Football Playoff Committee, and they come in at 13th. This is a great spot to be in for the Vols, with a lot of opportunity to move up the rankings. The good news is that also means the CFP committee ranks them higher than the AP poll. This gives more clarity on how Tennessee’s resume will be valued. The Vols will be able to move up the rankings if they continue to win. It is now clear that the Vols hold their CFP fate in their own hands.

The Vols Still Have Work to Do.

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates after defensive stop against South Carolina during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming out of the bye week, Tennessee still has work to do to be included in the field. They realistically can not afford to drop another game the rest of the season, with the exception of if they were able to make the SEC Championship game and lost there. The season does not get any easier from here on out either.

The Vols still have numerous difficult games left on the schedule. With 4 games left in the season, the Volunteers need to make statements to the committee. The good news is there will be plenty of chances, and the first one is this week.

Tennessee will face their rivals Kentucky which could be a massive game to the fate of both programs. Kentucky enters the contest at 7-1 on the year and tied for the SEC lead, alongside the Georgia Bulldogs. This game could not only decide which team makes the CFP, but even potentially the SEC Championship.

The Vols still have all their goals in sight, but it is up to them to take advantage. They can not afford to have any more disappointing performances.

The Volunteers Remaining Schedule.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs around end against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

November 7th vs Kentucky

vs Kentucky November 14th @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M November 21st vs LSU

vs LSU November 28th @ Vanderbilt

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