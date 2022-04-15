VFLs in the NFL Update: Patterson Gets an Extension, Five Vols in New Homes

With the NFL free agency madness dying down the last couple of weeks, all 32 clubs are turning their focus to the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30).

The last day of the restricted free agency signing period is April 22, and the majority of re-signings and pickups for the Spring have been completed.

With that being said, let's take a look at what the current situations are for former Vols in the pros.

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles

The former 2017 first-round pick signed a two-year contract extension with Philadelphia on March 24, 2022. Barnett has made the playoffs three times with the Eagles in his four-year NFL career and has a Super Bowl LII ring.

QB Tyler Bray

Bray was released by the 49ers before their NFC Championship run in the playoffs, and the VFL 6'6" passer has yet to get picked up an NFL squad.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints

After a productive sophomore season as New Orleans' top wideout, Callaway figures to head into year three with the black and gold alongside top receiver Michael Thomas who will be making his return to the field.

DB Justin Coleman, Seahawks

After starting four games and logging a pair of interceptions for Miami on a one-year deal, Coleman signed a one-year with the Seahawks in late March. This year marks the third stint between Coleman and the Seahawks in the VFL's seven-year career. Coleman has not stayed with a team for three consecutive years yet throughout his time in the league.

P Dustin Colquitt

After getting cut by the Falcons in early December, Colquitt was signed by the Browns and served as the starting punter for Cleveland for the remainder of the season. This offseason, the Browns signed former Packers punter Corey Bojourquez to be their punter moving forward, leaving Colquitt jobless.

Colquitt's Twitter bio does the trick to describe his status at this point in the offseason.

piccccc

LS Morgan Cox, Titans

After being a Raven for 11 years, Cox played his first season with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. On March 10, 2022, the VFL long snapper was re-signed to stay in his home state.

TE Jason Croom, Eagles

The 28-year-old VFL tight end was on-and-off the practice squad in the 2020 season and suffered a season-ending knee injury last August that held him out of the entirety of the 2021 season. At this point in the offseason, it seems Croom remains on Philadelphia's roster

QB Joshua Dobbs, Browns

After being on injured reserve all of last season, Dobbs headed into free agency where he was signed by the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs will likely serve as Cleveland's third-string quarterback (assuming Baker Mayfield is not a Brown this season) behind starter Deshaun Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett.

TE Alex Ellis, Cardinals

The 29-year-old VFL tight end was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad in early November and remained there throughout the season. Ellis signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on January 22 and remains a Cardinal at this time.

DT Malik Jackson

The veteran VFL defensive tackle is currently a free agent. Jackson played on the Browns–his fourth NFL team– last season but is yet to be re-signed. If he is re-signed by Cleveland, he will join Dobbs and John Kelly as VFL Browns.

OL Ja'Wuan James, Ravens

The Broncos released James last May after he tore his achilles while training away from the team's facility. Following his release, James was quickly signed by the Baltimore Ravens to a two-year $9 million contract despite the fact the VFL could not play in 2021. James figures to be a full go entering 2022 as a Raven for his first season since 2019, as the 2014 first-round pick opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. James has started all 16 games only twice in his career.

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers

Jennings entered the offseason as a restricted free agent and was tendered a one-year, $825,000 deal with the 49ers. San Francisco have yet to begin working on a long-term deal, per head coach Kyle Shanahan in a press conference late last month. Jennings proved to be one of the 49ers' best run blocking wideouts last year and erupted for six catches, 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the red and gold to help them be victorious in a win-or-go-home matchup against the Rams in Week 18.

LB Alexander Johnson

Johnson was on pace for a career year in 2021 in his third year with Denver before it was cut short due to a torn pectoral in Week 6. The 30-year-old linebacker is currently a free agent.

FB Jakob Johnson, Raiders

The former Patriot followed Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas this offseason, as Johnson was signed by Vegas on March 17, 2022. Johnson had a productive three years in New England and figures to serve as the starting fullback in a familiar offensive scheme.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

Alvin Kamara remains a Saint heading into the 2022 season, but the VFL running back was arrested for assault after the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this past February. No significant details have been released regarding a suspension or charges for Kamara, but the VFL's court hearing is set to take place sometime in April.

RB John Kelly, Browns

Kelly signed a reserve/future contract with Cleveland this past January and remains a Brown. Kelly saw some action last October when the Browns' running back room was depleted with injuries and COVID-19 positive cases. The VFL spent most of the season on the practice squad.

WR Josh Malone, Titans

Malone signed with the Tennessee Titans in late February. The VFL spent 2021 on the Broncos and Packers practice squads.

DT/G Khalil McKenzie, Ravens

McKenzie spent the majority of 2021 on the Ravens practice squad, cross-training as an offensive lineman and defensive lineman. McKenzie signed a reserves/future contract with Baltimore on January 10, 2022.

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers

Moseley remains on the 49ers and will play year two of his two-year, $10.1 million contract he signed with San Francisco in March 2021.

P Michael Palardy

Palardy's one-year deal with Miami expired, so the VFL punter is a free agent. Palardy was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 13 of the 2021 season.

WR Joshua Palmer, Chargers

Palmer will look to see more time in a pass-happy Los Angeles Chargers offense in his sophomore season. Palmer had 353 yards and four scores in his rookie year with L.A.

WR/RB/KR/PR Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Patterson shattered all of his career records on the offensive side of the ball in 2021, serving as the do-it-all man and focal point in Arthur Smith's offense in his first year as head coach in Atlanta. Patterson was re-signed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on March 22, 2022.

DL Kyle Phillips

Kyle Phillips remains an unsigned free agent. Phillips accumulated 15 tackles and a sack in his third season with the Jets last year.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Texans

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal, $5 million guaranteed, with the Houston Texans on March 17, 2022. Reeves-Maybin was a Lion from 2017-2021, serving as an elite special teams player and eventual special teams captain during his tenure in Motor City. Reeves-Maybin's 2021 campaign was his best to date in the pros, as the 27-year-old started 11 games and racked up 82 tackles, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

OL Trey Smith, Chiefs

Former sixth-round pick Trey Smith had an incredible rookie season with the Chiefs, leading all rookie guards with a 78.2 PFF Run Blocking grade by PFF.

Smith will look to build off his rookie year this fall and figures to start at right guard again for reigning AFC West Champions Kansas City.

TE Luke Stocker

Stocker is currently a free agent entering his 12th NFL season at soon-to-be age 34. Stocker played for the Vikings in 2021 and saw time on the active roster in November.

CB Cameron Sutton, Steelers

This fall, Sutton will play year two of his two-year, $9 million dollar deal he signed with Pittsburgh in March 2021. Sutton started 16 games for the Steelers in 2021 and recorded a crucial interception before halftime in Pittsburgh's must-win game against the Ravens in Week 18.

The Steelers eventually won and made the playoffs, where Sutton appeared in his second playoff game.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks

Taylor is set to play year two of his NFL career with the Seahawks this fall. Although Taylor was drafted in 2020, he did not play his rookie year due to injury. The VFL made 37 tackles and recorded 6.5 sacks in 2021.

CB Bryce Thompson, Saints

Thompson signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on January 12, 2022. Thompson made his NFL debut in Week 16 of the 2021 season as a rookie but did not record a stat.

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints

Tuttle was a restricted free agent entering the offseason and was tendered by New Orleans. The VFL received a one-year contract worth $2.4 million from the Saints in March.

DE Kendal Vickers, Raiders

Vickers remains on the Raiders roster at this time. Vickers played two games in 2020 but did not record a statistic.

DB Nigel Warrior, Seahawks

Warrior remains with the Seahawks entering his second season with the team. Warrior has appeared in four games during his NFL career.

TE Ethan Wolf, Saints

Wolf signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on January 12, 2022. Wolf has been on the Saints roster/practice squad since 2020. Wolf made his NFL debut against the Jets in December of 2021.

All information from NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero, Ian Rappoport and Mike Garafolo, as well as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.