WATCH: Josh Heupel Gives Hilarious Reaction to Paul Finebaum's Casket Entrance
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel gives hilarious reaction to Paul Finebaum's casket entrance in Knoxville on SEC Network.
SEC Media Days got kicked off on Monday andthe Tennessee Volunteers took the podium on day two on Tuesday. Every head coach from the conference along with several players will have a chance to speak to the media this week in Dallas, Texas. It also gives members of each program some more unique media appearances, and Heupel participated in one that will give fans a good laugh.
During the 2022 college football season, college football analyst Paul Finebaum pulled off one of the more hilarious stunts on SEC Nation the day Tennessee faced Alabama in Knoxville. A group of people brought in a Tennessee orange casket and Finebaum popped out of it to predict Tennessee would upset Alabama. So, SEC Network figured it would be funny to get Heupels' reaction, and they were correct.
The backstory behind the casket is a Tennessee fan named Horace Perkins III found the casket in an old barn. Perkins' kids long joked that they would one day bury their dad in a Tennessee orange casket, so he went ahead and got a head start on making that happen. In return, Finebaum decided it would be the perfect prop for his game prediction.
As college football fans know, Tennessee would go on to upset the Crimson Tide and it propelled the Volunteers into the top spot in the college football playoff rankings.
