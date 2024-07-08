Tennessee Football Players Announced for SEC Media Days
The list of players headed to SEC Media Days with head coach Josh Heupel has been announced - Cooper Mays, Keenan Pili and Omari Thomas.
SEC Media Days for the 2024 college football season are right around the corner and will be taking place next week in Dallas, Texas. This is a crucial time in the offseason for the conference as every head coach gets the opportunity to preview their program and provide an update as to what their goals and aspirations for the upcoming season are and answer any burning questions left on the table.
The players that will be attending SEC Media Days alongside head coach Josh Heupel have also been announced: center Cooper Mays, linebacker Keenan Pili and defensive lineman Omari Thomas.
This year will look a little different as Texas and Oklahoma have officially joined the conference, so will be their inaugural introduction to the SEC. Oklahoma's Brett Venables will be the first up for the two teams as he will speak on Tuesday and then Texas's Steve Sarkisian will follow that on Wednesday.
Tennessee has been considered a potential playoff team this year. They will have to survive an SEC schedule that consists of games like Georgia on the road, Oklahoma on the road and Alabama at home. The trip to Norman will be Heupel's first trip back since he left the Sooners back in 2014 to coach at Utah State.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 SEC media days:
Monday - July 15th
- LSU, Brian Kelly
- Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina, Shane Beamer
- Vanderbilt, Clark Lea
Tuesday - July 16th
- Georgia, Kirby Smart
- Missouri, Eli Drinkwitz
- Oklahoma, Brett Venables
- Tennessee, Josh Heupel
Wednesday - July 17th
- Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
- Florida, Billy Napier
- Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby
- Texas, Steve Sarkisian
Thursday - July 18th
- Arkansas, Sam Pittman
- Auburn, Hugh Freeze
- Kentucky, Mark Stoops
- Texas A&M, Mike Elko
