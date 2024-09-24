Watch: Morgan Wallen Walks Out With Josh Heupel And Others At Night Two In Neyland Stadium
It’s not every day there is a concert inside Neyland Stadium. There have only been six concerts since 2010 that have been held inside Neyland Stadium.
Two of them came within the past week as country superstar Morgan Wallen held an event on Friday night and another event on Sunday night both inside the Vols' home stadium. The talented artist is known for his hit singles such as “Last Night” and “Whiskey Glasses”. He is also known for being an East Tennessee native and a Tennessee Volunteer fan.
One of the most intriguing things ahead of a Wallen concert is wondering who will walk out with him or walk him to the stage. As an entrance, Wallen often has a celebrity or well-known individual walk him to the stage as his song “Broadway Girls” feat Lil Durk plays until it switches to “ Whiskey Whiskey” feat Moneybagg Yo. On night one the talented country artist had a well-known of guests as the national champion Vols baseball team walked out with Wallen. This was huge however many fans couldn’t have asked for a better guest list on night two.
That was when the artist walked out with current Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel, wide receiver Bru McCoy, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and fully suited up Peyton Manning who walked out with a Tennessee jersey, pads, and a football helmet on. The crowd quickly erupted as the guests became more apparent.
You can watch the video below as Wallen closes out his two night Neyland Stadium adventure.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.