WATCH: Tennessee And Alabama Last Thoughts
It’s finally the Third Saturday in October as the Vols and Crimson Tide will face off in just hours' time. Tennessee and Alabama are both looking for a huge win over the opposition to shoot their name toward the top of the list of contenders for the playoff selection. The losing team will have a narrow path to the big dance for the remainder of the season. Pne team will be smoking Cigars in celebration following the game as the other side of the result will be scratching their heads heading into the later games of the regular season.
Joe Gaither from Alabama on SI would come on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk to discuss everything ahead of the season's biggest game up to this point for the Vols and a huge road test for the Crimson Tide. Gaither would provide all relevant details heading into the game for Alabama as Sisk would replicate the same for Tennessee. You can learn all of the inside information from both sides of the game from the video below.
