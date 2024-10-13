Volunteer Country

Tennessee introduces new in-game tradition as the Vols defeated the Florida Gators in overtime on Saturday night.

The Tennessee football team celebrates after defeating Florida during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is a school full of traditions. From Checker Neyland to Rocky Top, there is always something to talk about. In this case there is something new to talk about.

That would be the change of the song that concludes the third quarter and kicks off the fourth quarter played in Neyland Stadium.

The previous song was Garth Brooks “Friends in Low Places”. The new song is now a newer hit song and a very popular song by East Tennessee native and Volunteers fan Morgan Wallen. The song is the very popular “The Way I Talk” which mentions the Volunteers.

In the lyrics of the song Wallen states, “It’s gets louder when I’m cheering on the Volunteers.” It’s safe to say the fan-base knew that lyric as the fans started to cheer when the song was played at the end of the third quarter.

Wallen had a two night concert inside Neyland Stadium in September as he hosted a two night event.

Take a look at Tennessee's newest in-game tradition that was showcased Saturday night as the Vols defeated the Gators.

