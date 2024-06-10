WATCH: Tennessee QB Commit George MacIntyre Showcases Impressive Skillset
Tennessee football quarterback commit George MacIntyre shows off his impressive skillset in a video on Twitter.
The Tennessee Volunteers have had some impressive quarterback play under Josh Heupel over the past couple of years. Hendon Hooker in 2022 put up great numbers, Joe Milton caught people's eye with his massive arm and Nico Iamaleava is expected to have a big year this next season. Now it's Tennessee commit George MacIntyre showing off his abilities on the internet.
The Elite 11, the biggest quarterback competition in the country, posted clips of MacIntyre throwing the ball in a variety of drills and it was nothing short of impressive. The 2025 commit has remained locked in with the Volunteers since January of this year, and he showed exactly why he is rated as a five-star.
MacIntyre is one of ten commits in the Volunteer's 2025 class and is rated as one of the best players in the country. The Brentwood, Tennessee native will be a massive addition to a Tennessee offense that favors the quarterback position. MacIntyre not only possesses accuracy but a big arm that will fit right in with Josh Heupel's offense that really spreads things out and allows quarterbacks to cut it loose.
Tennessee 2025 Commits:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Jack Van Dorselaer, TE
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Sidney Walton, S
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OT
- Justin Baker, RB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
