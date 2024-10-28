WATCH: Tennessee Volunteers Showcase All Black Uniforms
The Tennessee Volunteers showcase their all black uniforms in latest social media post.
The Tennessee Volunteers were off this past weekend and now they enter the back half of their regular season schedule. They have a big game against the Georgia Bulldogs approaching rapidly but this week they have to take care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats first.
Ahead of the Kentucky game, the Tennessee Volunteers social media team released a video showcasing Tennessee's all black uniforms.
It's been an up-and-down season for Kentucky this year. They had Georgia on the ropes early in the year, upset Ole Miss on the road and are now coming off of a home loss against Auburn. They've had some strong defensive performances throughout the year but the offense has not yet got things rolling this year with transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff leading the unit. This weekend the Wildcats will have their hands full against Tennessee's defense, and according to the betting odds, it doesn't look like they have much of a chance.
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is a 16-point favorite. The over/under for the matchup is set at 45 points. The Volunteers have dominated this matchup over the years as Kentucky has only won just two times since 2012. The most recent win for them came in 2020. Last year Tennessee walked away with a 33-27 victory.
