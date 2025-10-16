Where New Vols Commit Marquis Clark Currently Ranks
The Tennessee Volunteers were in need of landing another basketball prospect, as they have been looking to continue their dominance in the recruiting scene, after landing one of the better classes last cycle, and they are now off to a great start in this cycle.
The Vols have been able to land many of the bigger guys that they need in the class, as they had two commitments in the class entering Wednesday, but they now have a total of three commitments.
Before Wednesday they had a commitment from Ralph Scott and from Manny Green.
Scott is a power forward, and is one of the better players at the position, while Green is someone who plays both small forward and power forward. The Vols were in need of a guard, which is excatly what they went out and landed. The Vols landed one of the more intriguing guards in the country. That guard being Marquis Clark.
Clark was originally not on the Vols board, but the Vols held him on an official visit four days before committing. This visit was an official visit, and a visit that the Vols were hopeful they could reel in last second.
They landed the talented prospect on Wednesday when he committed over multiple different schools. He isn't the flashiest prospect in the class, but there is still a lot to like, as he is absolutely someone that could make an impression on Rick Barnes early.
Here is where the prospect ranks on multiple sites.
Marquis Clark - On3/Rivals Ranking
Clark ranks as the 270th best player in the nation, which is good enough for a three-star guard ranking. Not only that, but the Tennessee Vols commit is one of the better players in the state of Illinois. He is one of the better ranked players in the state, as he is the seventh ranked player in the state, while being ranked as the best point guard in the state.
Marquis Clark - 247Sports Ranking
Clark is one of the better ranked players in the state of Illinois on this site as well. He is someone that remains one of the better guards as well. he ranks as the best guard in the state and the second-best player in the state. However, on both sites he still remains as the lowest-rated commit, as he is still a three star prospect on this website. He has a lot to like about him, and this ranking could see some improvement, as he is ranked as the 212th best player in the nation.