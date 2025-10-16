Film Review on New Tennessee Football Kamauri Whitfield
The Tennessee Volunteers landed multiple commitments on Wednesday as they landed a Basketball commit and they landed a football commit as the football commit that they landed as a 2027 prospect from the state of Florida. That player being Kamauri Whitfield. He is someone that recently visited the Vols and he is the second commit of the class.
Here is a film review, as I provided three things to like about the newest Vols commit.
Things To Like About Kamauri Whitfield
Tackling: The way he tackles at the DB spot is extremely impressive. He takes great angles, and is someone who is always going to be the low man. He tackles well in open space, as you can see in his film that he takes the right steps and direction to get to the point of attack. He doesn't seem to be a guy that you will have to worry about missing tackles, especially an open space as the fact that he is able to wrap up and often cause havoc at the point of attack is very reassuring.
Quick: The newest Vols commit is very quick. He is quick with everything he does, whether that be decision making or simply with his speed. He won't play half-way-in-half-way-out football. In fact, he is a guy that you can call upon when speed is needed. He will be very dominant when rushing the QB, and is someone that will be very useful, especially if given the chance to play star.
Hitting: There is a difference between hitting and tackling. Tackling is just a fundamental thing that will make your coach happy, while hitting is attacking with violence. Whitfield has the nickname "Bam" for a reason. He has some hard-hitting skills, and is someone that will likely create some forced fumbles.
Overall, he is a solid prospect with a lot to like as he is someone that will make an impact when it comes to the college scene as long as he can develop in the system, which is very possible as Willie Martinez has shown multiple times that he is able to bring the best out of his guys. According to Whitfield himself, he isn't going anywhere, and that is something that is very eye catching. If he plays star he will be at his best, and I believe that may be the spot for him to fit the best at when he gets to the next level.