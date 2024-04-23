Volunteer Country

Wesley Walker Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Wesley Walker has re-entered the transfer portal after committing to Louisville a few months ago.

Defensive back Wesley Walker left the Tennessee Volunteers earlier this offseason to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The long-time safety landed with the Louisville Cardinals and went through spring workouts with them but has officially re-entered his name into the transfer portal.

Walker is a 6’1, 200-pound safety from around the Ensworth High School area in Nashville, Tennessee. He started at safety and was a long-term starter for the Vols. Walker had season stats that consisted of 33 solo tackles, 53 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. In 2022, which was his first year with Tennessee, he totaled 36 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Tennessee's Offseason Player Movement 

Former Vols In The Transfer Portal

  • Warren Burrell, DB (Georgia Tech)
  • Mo Clipper, OL (Charlotte)
  • Brandon Turnage, DB
  • Jack Luttrell, DB (Arizona)
  • Addison Nichols, OL (Arkansas)
  • Tyler Baron, DL (Ole Miss)
  • Doneiko Slaughter, DB (Arkansas)
  • De’Shawn Rucker, DB
  • Tamarion Mcdonald, DB (Ole Miss)
  • Wesley Walker

