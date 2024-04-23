Chris Ewald Jr. Cuts Recruitment, Includes Tennessee
2025 four-star corner Chris Ewald Jr. (Hollywood, Fla.) has reduced his recruitment to six schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep corner Chris Ewald Jr. has reduced his list of over 25 offers to
just six. Among these schools stand Tennessee, Auburn, Penn State, Louisville, Miami, and
Georgia. The former Michigan commit is currently ranked as the No. 29 CB in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 179-pound cornerback has put together an impressive stat line for Chaminade-
Madonna Prep, recording seven interceptions, 32 passes defended, and 100 total tackles over
the past three years while also helping his team win Florida’s 1M State Championship. On tape, Ewald Jr. uses his nearly 6-foot-3 wingspan to stay attached to opposing wide receivers in man coverage while also showcasing his speed and agility to close distances against elusive wide-outs in zone coverage.
Despite being on the “lighter side,” Ewald Jr. has shown the ability to put on weight with the help of collegiate trainers and nutrition staff, and he already brings larger ball carriers down. He will have no problems putting on size at the next level, thus giving him the potential to be a top-tier DB at the next level. Overall, Ewald Jr. is a well-rounded CB with few to no weaknesses in his game.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
