Wesley Walker Visiting LSU Tigers
Former Tennessee Volunteers safety Wesley Walker is in the NCAA Transfer Portal and is visiting the LSU Tigers this week.
Former Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the 2024 season to look for a new collegiate home. After beginning his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Walker spent two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee. Walker logged 13 starts on Rocky Top and had 89 tackles, nine for loss, two sacks, and an interception.
He initially transferred to join the Louisville Cardinals in the spring and went through workouts with the team. However, Walker quickly re-entered the transfer portal during the spring window and is still looking for a final destination to play his last season of college football. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the LSU Tigers will host Walker in the coming week on a visit.
LSU recently retooled its entire defensive coaching staff after a dismal effort in 2024. They hired Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker to spearhead the operation and have added several impact defenders via the transfer portal. We'll see how they fare in the Walker sweepstakes over the coming days.
