Everything Tennessee Linebacker Amare Campbell Said After Defeating Furman

The Tennessee Vols have won their first game of the season, knocking off the Furman Paladins 56-9. The game went as it should, with Tennessee being able to move the ball easily while stifling the Furman offense.

In the debut of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, there is little he could have wanted more from his defense. They were dominant from the start of the game, consistently getting pressure on the quarterback and getting negative plays.

Several players who followed Knowles from Penn State had big impacts, and one of those was linebacker Amare Campbell. Campbell finished the contest with 6 total tackles (4 solo and 2 tackle assists).

Amare Campbell On Fellow Penn State Transfer Xavier Gilliam

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates making a sack during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He knows the standard. He knows how he has to play. He knows the opponents we play. He’ll continue to play and rise the rest of the year. Amazing player, amazing teammate. That’s the standard for him. Today, that’s what he is supposed to do.”

Amare Campbell on Tennessee's 4th Down Stops

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) pressures Furman Paladins quarterback Jake Garcia (11) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coach Knowles talks about stopping people, not letting them get a blade of grass. Those fourth down stops are turnovers. Those are huge energy-breaking points. For a team to go for it on fourth and not get it, that’s a huge feeling for the offense.”

Amare Campbell on the Linebacker Group

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) take down Furman wide receiver Ethan Harris (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Our linebacker room is extremely deep. We have guys that are willing to come in and work every single day from top to bottom. Doesn’t matter who it is. The work ethic of the room and how we work. We’re always working, always grinding. We’re always going to be ready.”

The defense had a dominant performance today, and this should be encouraging for Volunteer fans. To compete in the SEC, you need to have a tough defense, and if this game is any indication, the Vols have toughness all over their defense.

The Vols have one week to prepare for their first road test of the season against Georgia Tech. That game will be the first true sign of what the defense has in store this season.

For the rest of what he said, watch on.

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