What Da'Saahn Brame Brings to Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers landed 4-star Tight End Da'Saahn Brame out of Derby, Kansas. Brame committed to the Oregon Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning back in June, now, he's a member of Josh Heupel's 2025 recruiting class.
Let's take a look at what the Volunteers added on Sunday.
Frame: 6'5, 225. The sizes range depending upon recruiting site. No matter the site, the size is SEC big and he plays large at the catch point on tape.
Athleticism: Tight Ends that move like this are dynamic in Spread Choice offenses like the one the Volunteers have made so popular in college football. The reason being? Well, most defenses are focused on covering things outside the numbers with defensive backs... meaning Tight Ends are typically matched with linebackers, an area that Brame''s already shown elite traits in.
Instincts: He's got a natural eye for the football when it's in the air. He tracks it extremely well and has the require ability of finding natural spaces and voids in the defense. He's got tremendous situational awareness and body control that is apparent at the catch point near the sideline and redzone.
Polish: This is an obvious technician that cares to run crisp routes with proper pacing and timing. He's also shows a clear knowledge of coverage concepts, somethign that will prove to be extremely valuable in the choice offense in Knoxville.
Bottom Line: He's big enough to be a factor on insert zone, to add into the box and block linebackers and defensive ends, and he's a big play waiting to happen with the ball in his hands and down the seams of the opposing defense. It sounds like a sure thing to me.
Brame joins fellow tight end Jack VanDoreselaer in the 2025 signing class. The Vols flipping Brame from the Ducks gives them a true gamebreaker type of tight end in this class or at the very least, multiple chances at doing so. The current 2024 roster saw Heupel and Co. look into the portal to sign Holden Staes, transfer from Notre Dame and Mike Kitselman from Alabama. Staes and Kitselman joined RS Freshman Ethan Davis on the three deep currently. Kitselman is a graduate transfer, so the roster will inevitably lighten prior to the arrival of the 2025 additions.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
