Everything Tennessee Defensive Back Ty Redmond Said Ahead of Game vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Vols have defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and now begin the week to prepare for Kennesaw State. Sophomore defensive back Ty Redmond is an important player for the Vols, and he spoke to the media this Monday.

On How the Secondary Performed

“Uh I feel like we uh arrived to the occasion. You know, it was very disciplined. Still got some minor things to clean up, but I feel like we did uh good in the back end.”

On What He Learned

“Uh the way we create turnovers, the way we attack uh you know the run game and fit our you know our gaps when we need to fit them. So we did real good job doing that. getting the ball on the ground.”

On the Defensive Unit Creating Turnovers

“Uh I mean obviously we go into every week, you know, wanting to get a turnover, but I feel like this week we really like wanting to, you know, change the game in a positive way. You know, get the uh even a point on the board or give the offense a chance to score. So yeah, we just have the right mindset this this game.”

On if There is Anything They Do in Specific to Create Turnovers

“Uh, you know, just staying within the game plan, you know, trusting those and his defense and just doing our job.”

On What He Sees From Dejuan Lan

“Uh, you know, uh, Dejuan, he's a great, you know, instinctive player. So I feel like in practice, you know, he makes those type of plays all the time. So when I see in the game, it's no surprise that he makes some great plays. So yeah, I would say that.”

On Coach Heupel Addressing the Penalties

“Uh yeah, he you know, instantly, you know, when we got back, you know, today, you know, I feel like, you know, it's unacceptable. You know, we got to be more disciplined. uh you know we got you know better stretch games this uh this coming weeks so we got to just be more disciplined how about we go after the play.”

On How to Remain Disciplined

“Um just practice how you play you know just being yourself. Just worry about the next play. Don't worry about you know just doing unnecessary things after the play like it doesn't matter just play through the whistle.”

On His Own Performance

“Uh I feel like uh you know when I needed a tackle, I feel like I tackled well, you know, miss a couple, but you know, just getting the ball on the ground, just giving our defense another chance, you know, to stop him.”

On the Confidence in the Secondary

“I mean, we believe we the best secondary in in the country. So, we just got to go out like go out there and, you know, prepare throughout the week, you know, and then go out there and show everybody that we that we can be the best in the country.”

On the Defense's Chemistry

“Uh, a little bit, but I feel like we had good chemistry, you know, just building. we spent a lot of time outside, you know, the field, you know, just hanging out. So, I feel like just building that chemistry, we got that already. So, just keep getting better every week, basically.”

On How Difficult it is to Tackle Faizon Brandon

“I mean, yeah, he really gets like everybody going at practice when like we really expected that already. We just haven't really seen it because we can't really like touch the quarterback in practice, but you could always see him doing the move or two. So, it was no surprise that he made that play when we needed.”

On if Faizon Brandon's Run on 4th Down is the Reason He Believes Brandon Won SEC Freshman of the Week Again

“Uh, yes, ma'am. You know, no surprise there. You know, he puts in the work throughout the week, so it's no surprise that he wins it.”

On How Many Weeks He Thinks Faizon Brandon Will Win the Award

“I expect him to win every week, honestly.”

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