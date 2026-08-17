Where Tennessee Football Ranks in the AP Poll Ahead of the Season

College football took a major step forward in the progression towards the first game of the season, as it released the coveted top-25 rankings that are seen next to the team's name when it comes to the best teams in the nation. The announcement of the top-25 came around noon EDT and was one to remember.

The Tennessee Volunteers were expected to make the cut, but did they? The Tennessee Volunteers were ranked ahead of the season, as the Vols were ranked as the No. 20 team in the country.

Where I Predicted Tennessee Football to Be Ranked

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) smiles in celebration after scoring a touchdown in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I personally predicted that the Tennessee Volunteers would be ranked as the No. 23 team due to the fact that they have plenty of question marks, but thanks to the proven staff that they have, along with some of the key returning pieces that they have, they deserved to be ranked. For me, I believed that the 21-24 range was fair for the Vols.

Some of the biggest position battles in the SEC belong to the Tennessee Vols, as it remains unknown who will be the starting offensive tackle, wide receiver No. 3, safety, EDGE, and, of course, the most popular position battle in Knoxville right now, the quarterback position.

The quarterback battle is a sign of how things stand, as both quarterbacks are in a competition, but neither one has proved anything at the college level. Of course, that would be impossible for Faizon Brandon, who is entering his first season with the program, while George MacIntyre is in year two of his college campaign. Either way the Vols go could be good for the program, but it is safe to say that the uncertainty around that position would leave some room for the Vols to be ranked low, or in the worst case possible, not be ranked at all.

Fans will get the chance to see how this team completely matches up quickly, as they will begin their season against Furman, who they are expected to defeat soundly, but will then have to play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are yet again one of the more underrated teams in the country following a great season a year ago. Two quick wins could allow the Vols to rise in the rankings, which will be key throughout the season, especially if this Tennessee team has hopes of making the college football playoffs for the second time in program history.