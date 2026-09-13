Everything Dejuan Lane Said Following Tennessee's Win vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers had a great performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, which included an interception by Dejuan Lane and the first defensive touchdown of the season. He jumped a pass to the outside, which led to an interception, and there was nothing but green grass ahead of him.

Following Tennessee's 45-24 victory, Lane would speak with the media to recap the performance. Here is everything he had to say following his effort.

Dejuan Lane on His Interception

Tennessee safety Dejuan Lane (10) during the Vols' preseason football practice in Knoxville on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, so we were in a sky situation. I know they like to do quick screens out to the perimeter on that, so I kind of just jumped it, and I looked up and saw the ball, and I caught it and took it for six," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on Seeing Six Ahead of Him on the Interception

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's nothing like it. It's an incredible adrenaline rush. To be able to get into the end zone, yeah, it was a great feeling for me," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on Jeremiah Telander's Interception

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) and linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As you guys probably saw, they were kind of driving the football down the field, and we needed a big stop. And when we needed it, Jeremiah got it for us. That was a great moment for our defense, and was a turning point in the game," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on The Defense's Performance

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We did great. Football is a game of runs, kind of like any other sport. We stayed in there, and we kept throwing punches. We didn't back down, and we took the fight to them all 60 minutes," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on Adapting Throughout the Game

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A lot of times they probably caught us in not the best call, but we were able to line up, fix it, and get it right," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on the Tennessee Mentality

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"One thing that our head coach Heup (Josh Heupel) harps on is next play mentality. There's nothing more important than the next play, so if something happens first down, it doesn't matter we're going to second down, and if we get an inch we will defend it. That's our mentality," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on Tackling

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) is sacked by Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think we are doing a great job. We are smart warming with 11 hats to the football, full speed, and 100% every single play. When you do that, good things will happen for a defense," Lane said.

Dejuan Lane on Qua Moss

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Qua Moss (6) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's just some things you can't teach in football, and instincts is one of them. That's one thing that he has, and he is a phenomenal player, and he continues to make plays. It's a pleasure to be on the field with him," Lane said.

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