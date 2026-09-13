Tennessee Football's Three Best Performers in Win vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a score of 45-24 on Saturday. While this game was ultimately a team effort, this game still showcased three Tennessee football standouts.

Here are the three that stood out the most.

DeSean Bishop - Running Back

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't a single performer with a better game than DeSean Bishop when it comes to the Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech contest. In this game, Bishop finished witha. touchdown, but also finished the contest with 147 rushing yards on just 20 carries. He was a game changer and was the best running back on an elite day from the position. Others such as Javin Gordon and Daune Morris also had some good games in the contest; however, Bishop was the tone setter. An absolute monster performance by the former in-state walk-on.

Dejuan Lane - Safety

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dejuan Lane was everywhere during the game, as he was by far the most efficient defender for not only for the Tennessee Volunteers but in the entire game as a whole. There wasn't much that Lane didn't accomplish. In fact, he finished the day with an interception and a touchdown, as he secured an interception on the outside. Lane also had two pass deflections, which were both nearly interceptions, giving many a reason to believe that the Vols' safety could be a ballhawk all season. Lane also finished with three tackles on the day, which was just a cherry on top of all of the other things he did well.

Jeremiah Telander - Linebacker

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who watched the game, there was one player everyone knew should have been named to this list, and that is exactly what I am going to do. That player is Jeremiah Telander, who is a linebacker who finished with the biggest play in the game. That was an interception nearing the end of the half, which completely shifted everything in favor of the Vols. Telander also finished the game with 1.5 TFLs and arguably the biggest sack of the contest as well. Telander plays linebacker and a bit off the edge, which makes him one of the more versatile defenders in the orange and white. Telander's final tackle total was revealed to be three.

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