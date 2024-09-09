What the Tennessee Volunteers Proved Against NC State
What the Tennessee Volunteers proved against NC State during week two action.
It was a dominating weekend from the Tennessee Volunteers as they defeated the NC State Wolfpack by a final score of 51-10. It was an impressive performance from the Volunteers and it jumped them all the way up to No. 7 in the AP poll rankings. The scariest thing about Tennessee's win though is that they won in such high fashion without needing to rely on one of their best weapons.
The talk around town during the preseason and after week one was quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He had two great games against Iowa at the end of the 2023 season and another great performance against Chattanooga in week one, but week two was a different story. Iamaleava finished the day with 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against NC State. It wasn't a horrible day from Iamaleava but it wasn't his best day either. The scary part for the rest of college football though is the Volunteers managed to win by 41 points despite that.
Tennessee managed to rush 249 yards, 132 of them courtesy of Dylan Sampson. The Volunteers also held NC State to just 143 total yards of offense throughout the entire game. The offense is typically what everyone wants to talk about when it comes to Tennessee, but the defense has certainly proved they are no slouch this season either. They also finished with 13 tackles for loss and three sacks on the day.
If Tennessee can be that threatening on both sides of the ball throughout the rest of the season then there is no reason why they wouldn't be a college football playoff by season's end.
