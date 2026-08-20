When Tennessee Football Will Wear Their New Grey Uniform

The Tennessee Volunteers released their newest uniform to the new Adidas collection, and this time they added the Smokey Grey uniform, which is a brand-new edition for many different reasons. This was expected to be announced following the black edition.

The Tennessee Vols will now have what looks to be a retro look, and it is something that is completely different from the rest of their jerseys that they have released. This look is to pay homage to General Neyland, a Tennessee legend.

While many fans have already watched the release of the jersey. There was one major question that came with it. "Which game will the Tennessee Volunteers wear this uniform?"

While originally we believed this was something that would be announced in the lead-up to game day, that wasn't the case. Instead, the game has been announced for the Vols to rep the uniform. According to a post made by Adam Sparks, the Tennessee Volunteers will wear this concept against the Auburn Tigers inside Neyland Stadium on Oct 3.

This may not seem like the right choice to some fans, but this is an added special feature for a game that already has plenty of hype and history to it. This is a contest where a former Tennessee coach will be coaching against the Vols, so why not remind him of the program history that he left behind? This game is expected to be one that the Vols have a close battle in, and with jerseys like this, all eyes will be on the program, to say the least.

For those who have yet to learn the details of the uniform, read on.

Tennessee football on their grey uniform release day in 2026. | @Vol_Football/

The Leather Helmet Look

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A callback to Tennessee's earliest days on the gridiron, This leather-style helmet also features a star on the back for Neyland's rank as Brigadier General. His signature and a stenciled "UT" complete the bumpers," @Vol_Football detailed.

The Retro UT Logo

"Worn by the 1951 Vols and pulled from a 1952 photo, this baseball-inspired UT nods to Neyland's first love and playing days at Army," @Vol_Football said.

Neyland Stadium on the Design

Sterl the Pearl entertains guests at the Night of Champions at Neyland Stadium on June 16, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Neyland served in the Army Corps of Engineers and used that same vision to help grow Shield-Watkins Field into a cathedral of college football. The shoulder features blueprints from the 1948 expansion, details still visible in the stadium's oldest sections today," @Vol_Football said.

General Neyland Patch

"Iconic images of Neyland kneeling served as the cast for his on-campus statue - now the centerpiece of the new Champions Corner plaza. The patch silhouettes his famed pose and features his signature," @Vol_Football said.