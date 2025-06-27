Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft

This Tennessee basketball legend went undrafted in the NBA Draft

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes sends out directions to the team during the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of their best players in program history go undrafted, after sliding out of the first round on Wednesday and falling out of the draft completely on Thursday.

That player being Zakai Zeigler who is one of the better players, or even the best player in program history. The guard was a three-year starter for the Vols who is currently the program leader in steals, assists, and points-assists double-doubles.

Zeigler recently appealed the court decision that denied him eligibility and that could be a big reason of why he wasn't selected, however many find it nearly impossible that the prospect won't at least be picked up early in the UDFA cycle.

Zeigler is one of the best all-around players in the draft and has the potential to be a star if given the chance and if coaches and franchises start to overloook his height as an issue that hasn't been one thus far.

