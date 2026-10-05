Positional Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Auburn

The Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Auburn Tigers in what appeared to be a solid showing in the end. Although the Vols were trailing at halftime, they still walked away with a win off the back of a handful of different position groups.

Here is how I would grade each position group for the Vols when it comes to their performance on Saturday.

Quarterbacks: C

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks up before a snap during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously not the ideal game for this position group, as the Vols didn't have a passing touchdown, but there were still some solid plays, and in the end they were able to command the offense to a win. This gets a C for me.

Running Backs: A

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during warm-ups before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While this performance could have been slightly better, you almost can't beat a 34-carry night and 220 yards by DeSean Bishop. In the end, this group did enough in my book to earn themselves a solid grade.

Wide Receivers: C

Tennessee wide receiver Brayden Carroll (38) and Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrate after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receivers didn't do much right, but they also didn't do much wrong either. I felt this group could have been better and will be better on most nights, but as for Saturday night, they are paired with the quarterback play.

Tight Ends: C+

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) is tripped up by Auburn and fumbles the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sure, this group wasn't great when it comes to receiving, as the main play that the Vols' tight ends were known for in this game was dropping the ball downfield on the big hit. As for me, they get a better grade due to their blocking alone. I was impressed with the blocking, and this group is showing some promise.

Offensive Line: B

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel celebrates with Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) after winning a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This group could have played a whole lot worse. They weren't great in the first half of play, but they righted their wrongs in the second half. As a whole, this group gets a B from me, as I believe they did a great job in the second half.

Defensive Line/EDGEs: B+

Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17), Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate after Tennessee recovers a fumble from Auburn during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with some of the plays that they couldn't finish in the backfield, they did a great job flushing the pocket with a sea of grey. Once again, this group was impressive. I would give their performance a B+.

Linebackers: B

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) wears a shirt supporting William Inge, Tennessee linebacker coach, at the Vol Walk before a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I felt like this group did an excellent job when it comes to the passes that were coming across the middle. In the end, this group could have been a lot better when they were spying, and some of the stunt blitzes that was designed for them in specific.

Defensive Backs: A+

Auburn wide receiver Keshaun Singleton (11) is pushed out of bounds by Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) in the end zone during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This defensive backfield was great in their coverage, as they very rarely allowed big plays. They also came away with two interceptions against a usually sound quarterback. They were also able to finish the game with multiple TFLs and sacks. This gets an A+ from me.

Special Teams: A

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and punter Jackson Ross (98) warming up before the starts of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A great showing from Jackson Ross, with five punts pinned inside the 10. In terms of the return game, it could have been much better, which is what leaves this as a lower grade. In terms of kicking, the field goal game is still solid. Ranvier has been a difference maker.

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