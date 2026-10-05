Positional Grade Report: Tennessee vs. Auburn
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The Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Auburn Tigers in what appeared to be a solid showing in the end. Although the Vols were trailing at halftime, they still walked away with a win off the back of a handful of different position groups.
Here is how I would grade each position group for the Vols when it comes to their performance on Saturday.
Quarterbacks: C
Obviously not the ideal game for this position group, as the Vols didn't have a passing touchdown, but there were still some solid plays, and in the end they were able to command the offense to a win. This gets a C for me.
Running Backs: A
While this performance could have been slightly better, you almost can't beat a 34-carry night and 220 yards by DeSean Bishop. In the end, this group did enough in my book to earn themselves a solid grade.
Wide Receivers: C
The wide receivers didn't do much right, but they also didn't do much wrong either. I felt this group could have been better and will be better on most nights, but as for Saturday night, they are paired with the quarterback play.
Tight Ends: C+
Sure, this group wasn't great when it comes to receiving, as the main play that the Vols' tight ends were known for in this game was dropping the ball downfield on the big hit. As for me, they get a better grade due to their blocking alone. I was impressed with the blocking, and this group is showing some promise.
Offensive Line: B
This group could have played a whole lot worse. They weren't great in the first half of play, but they righted their wrongs in the second half. As a whole, this group gets a B from me, as I believe they did a great job in the second half.
Defensive Line/EDGEs: B+
Even with some of the plays that they couldn't finish in the backfield, they did a great job flushing the pocket with a sea of grey. Once again, this group was impressive. I would give their performance a B+.
Linebackers: B
I felt like this group did an excellent job when it comes to the passes that were coming across the middle. In the end, this group could have been a lot better when they were spying, and some of the stunt blitzes that was designed for them in specific.
Defensive Backs: A+
This defensive backfield was great in their coverage, as they very rarely allowed big plays. They also came away with two interceptions against a usually sound quarterback. They were also able to finish the game with multiple TFLs and sacks. This gets an A+ from me.
Special Teams: A
A great showing from Jackson Ross, with five punts pinned inside the 10. In terms of the return game, it could have been much better, which is what leaves this as a lower grade. In terms of kicking, the field goal game is still solid. Ranvier has been a difference maker.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_