Why You May See A Side Of Tennessee Football That You Have Not Seen All Season
Tennessee is in need of some convincing wins. With two games left here is something you need to look into ahead of the games.
Tennessee is now in a weird position when it comes to the college football playoffs. Being projected as the first team out by many reporters at this point the Vols will enter the final two weeks of regular season football with lots to prove.
With Tennessee losing to the Georgia Bulldogs by 14 points, Tennessee is not only needs to win but win convincingly.
Tennessee has been statistically known for taking their foot off the gas this season dating back to the Oklahoma game on the road which nearly resulted in the Sooners coming back. Tennessee in the past has not been so forgiving as they would willingly win football games in blowout fashion.
Tennessee is now needing to win convincingly so does that mean the Vols will bring out that savage that has been contained nearly all season? In short-term answer format, yes. Without great shock, the Vols are expected to defeat UTEP in big fashion in the final home game of the season. Tennessee will likely full throttle UTEP not because they want to prove something to themselves, but to the committee.
The Vols' hopes aren’t completely demolished as they have many paths to finding themselves in the playoffs but close wins won’t do the trick. Vanderbilt has been marked as a great win by some when it comes to Texas and others. If Tennessee was to full-throttle them as well in two weeks' time, they could find themselves in the playoffs instead of the outside looking in.
