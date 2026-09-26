How to Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns

The Tennessee Vols are getting ready for what promises to be their biggest game of the college football season as they host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. This game is expected to be one of the best of the weekend, and has fans all around the country are hyped for the game on Saturday.

President Trump Adds to the Chaos

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd following Spain’s victory of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are numerous storylines that increase the spectacle, including the announcement that President Trump will be in attendance. If you are planning on being at or around Neyland Stadium, then plan accordingly, as there is expected to be increased foot traffic.

A Manning Plays in Neyland Once Again

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Manning name is on Neyland Stadium and is held in high regard among the Tennessee faithful. This Saturday, there will be another Manning taking center stage, but this time to play against the Volunteers. Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton Manning, is one of the best players in the country and will pose a large problem for the Vols to attempt to stop.

The Volunteers are Upset Minded

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) looks up after landing in the end zone for a touchdown during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee might be ranked 14th in the nation and at home, but when you welcome in the No. 1 ranked team with a Heisman frontrunner, then you are still the underdog. The Vols will need to play their best game of the season if they want to beat the Longhorns. One advantage that Tennessee does have is that it is the Longhorns' first time playing in Neyland Stadium. This could be an opportunity for Volunteer fans to leave their mark on the game and help their team come away with the victory.

Here Is How to Watch the Tennessee Vols Take on the Texas Longhorns

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 26, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 12:00 PM (Noon) EDT

• TV: ABC

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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