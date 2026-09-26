How to Watch: Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas Longhorns
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The Tennessee Vols are getting ready for what promises to be their biggest game of the college football season as they host the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. This game is expected to be one of the best of the weekend, and has fans all around the country are hyped for the game on Saturday.
President Trump Adds to the Chaos
There are numerous storylines that increase the spectacle, including the announcement that President Trump will be in attendance. If you are planning on being at or around Neyland Stadium, then plan accordingly, as there is expected to be increased foot traffic.
A Manning Plays in Neyland Once Again
The Manning name is on Neyland Stadium and is held in high regard among the Tennessee faithful. This Saturday, there will be another Manning taking center stage, but this time to play against the Volunteers. Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton Manning, is one of the best players in the country and will pose a large problem for the Vols to attempt to stop.
The Volunteers are Upset Minded
Tennessee might be ranked 14th in the nation and at home, but when you welcome in the No. 1 ranked team with a Heisman frontrunner, then you are still the underdog. The Vols will need to play their best game of the season if they want to beat the Longhorns. One advantage that Tennessee does have is that it is the Longhorns' first time playing in Neyland Stadium. This could be an opportunity for Volunteer fans to leave their mark on the game and help their team come away with the victory.
Here Is How to Watch the Tennessee Vols Take on the Texas Longhorns
• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 26, 2026
• Game Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
• Game Time: 12:00 PM (Noon) EDT
• TV: ABC
• Streaming: ESPN App
• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates
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Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.Follow Major_Passons