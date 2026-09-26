Keys to Success for Tennessee vs. Texas Football

The Tennessee Vols will have their work cut out for this week as they look to improve their record to 4-0 on the season. The Vols are welcoming in the Texas Longhorns who look to continue their impressive season as well.

Texas enters the game ranked #1 in the country after a thrilling comeback in Week 2 against then top ranked Ohio State. Tennessee currently sits at #14 and is looking to make a massive statement to the rest of the nation.

Consistency and Poise Will Determine the Game.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback is always the most important position on the field. No other player has as much control on the success of their team than the signal caller. This game is no different, but the impact could be exacerbated more than normal.

Faizon Brandon’s Key to Success.

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the volunteers side they are starting true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. Brandon has shown flashes of his potential but has not been required to carry a game for the Vols yet. The running game has been dominant, but I expect that to shift a little bit this game.

It would be wise for Texas to try to eliminate the run and force Brandon to beat them through the air. Brandon will need to make timely and accurate throws to keep the Vols in the game. Tennessee can not afford any mistakes from the freshmen and to his credit he has yet to throw an interception this season.

What the Defense Needs to do to Slow Down Arch Manning.

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning is one of the premier quarterbacks in not only the SEC but the entire country. His fourth quarter against Ohio State was simply incredible. Manning is capable of putting the game on his back and has shown this year, as well as last year, that he will make massive throws when needed.

Tennessee will have to try and find a way to make Manning uncomfortable. Manning does tend to have poor throws or bad decision occasionally and the Vols have to capitalize on these opportunities. If they are able to get pressure on Manning and keep him uncomfortable then those plays only increase.

No matter what happens this game projects to be a close contest between two very good teams. Texas might be favored in the game, but the Vols will do everything in their power to put the nation on notice. Ultimately it might come down to just one thing, QB play.

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