Basketball Analyst Shares Honest Evaluation on Tennessee Commit Manny Green
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to multiple different sports, including basketball. They landed one of the better players in the class with Nate Ament last class, and they have already gotten off to a solid start by landing two solid commitments.
Their most recent commit announced his decision on Friday evening. The commitment was made ver multiple schools, including Georgia Tech and more. That prospect is Manny Green from inside the state of Georgia. Green is one of the better prospects in that state and is a dominant power forward who can shoot beyond the arc. He will likely play a very similar role to Igor Milicic as long as he can get better at shooting in college, as well, which is something that many do get better at.
A 247Sports basketball analyst by the name of Adam Finkelstein shared his honest evaluation of the prospect. It is also worth noting that their site has him listed as the 91st best prospect in the nation. Here is what he had to say.
Finkelstein Shares His Evaluation on Manny Green
"Green is 6-foot-6, long, strong, and athletic. He plays with physicality, toughness, and a high motor. His most reliable offense comes in transition, short straight-line drives, or as a finisher. He runs the floor hard, goes right into contact, and can be a lob threat. He also has some floor-spacing potential, with soft touch that extends to the arc, but a release point that can come up across his face from the left side of his head," said the basketball analyst.
He then would talk about how he was a hybrid four.
"In the EYBL, he was utilized primarily as a hybrid four, who rarely took more than a couple of bounces, but was still allowed to space the floor. He made 33% of his threes on over four attempts per game, but 79% from the free-throw line, while shooting a combined 40% from the floor. While he isn’t known as much of a passer just yet, there have been some flashes of being able to make quick reads and decisions when he’s stationary. Ultimately, his offensive ceiling will be determined by the consistency of his shooting, the development of his other ball skills, and improved efficiency on that end."
Finally, he talked about his defensive tools and more.
Defensively, he has the physical tools and mentality to be impactful and versatile. He can not only body up with bigger guys around the paint, but already shows spurts of being able to slide laterally and match up with guards, if and when he’s disciplined getting low into his stance. He also may be a better rebounder than what his EYBL numbers suggest (3.9 per game).