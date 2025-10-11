Live Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Football
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a major game this afternoon, as they are set to take on one of the biggest opponents of their season due to the outcome of their game last season. The Vols will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, following their bye week, which may not be fun for the fans, but at the same time is great for the team.
The Vols are entering this game as a multi-score favorite. This will be a huge win for the Vols or the Razorbacks as this can be crucial for both teams.
Fans can keep up with this game by checking out the live updates provided by the Vols On SI staff. Check them out below.
First Quarter: This game has yet to kick off. This game will be updated when the game begins a minutes after the scheduled 4:15 PM EDT slate.
How The Teams Look at This Moment
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering this game with only one loss to their record. Their only loss was against the Georgia Bulldogs inside their home stadium following a missed game winning kick that sent them into overtime. Their offense couldn't get the job done and they walked away with a loss in that one. The Vols last contest was against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a game that the Tennessee Volunteers won in overtime. This was a tough test for the Vols as this was their first road SEC game this season. There biggest win would be against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but their win against the Syracuse Orange was a tone setter for the remainder of the year in my opinion.
The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't had many bright spots this season, which has led to them firing their coach. Pittman was fired, and the interim head football coach is Bobby Petrino, who will be a huge difference in their style of play. The Razorbacks currently have a record of 2-3. Their biggest win of the season comes against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, but they haven't played many caliber opponents. Their worst loss was against the Memphis Tigers, who defeated them by one. Their other defeats come against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ole Miss Rebels, which are both acceptable losses.