Four-Star Forward Manny Green Commits to Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee basketball has struck again in the 2026 recruiting cycle as they land Cedar Grove (Ga.) standout Manny Green today over Auburn, Cal, Georgia Tech, and South Florida.
The new commit is a versatile 6-foot-6 forward that can do a bit of everything and plays with strong physicality, disruptive length, and a high motor, fitting right in with what the Vols look to accomplish on the basketball court.
SCOUTING HIS DEFENSIVE IMPACT
He is another prospect that fits into the archetype among forwards that Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes covets with his versatility and playmaking skills, but also the uncoachable asset of elite length, in which Green boasts a wingspan around 6-foot-11.
This helps him be highly disruptive in passing lanes and cause deflections or errant passes, which should translate immediately to the program on Rocky Top.
SCOUTING HIS OFFENSIVE IMPACT
On offense, he has a solid baseline skillset with great flashes that should be built upon at the next level with the caliber of coaching staff that Barnes has put in place to develop players.
Right now, he is a player that thrives as a connective forward without being tasked to put the ball on the court as much: cutting, spot-up threes, passing.
He has the length and frame to be a highly effective rebounder as well in which his athleticism and flashes of top-notch passing ability should allow him to thrive in transition eventually, rounding out his game and making him an exciting addition to the recruiting class for Tennessee which features fellow four-star forward Ralph Scott already.
PLAYER COMPARISON
Barnes has valued forwards that are connective players and can hold the team together with their versatility and all-around skillset and that is something that Green will provide in his college career.
Those forwards have come in a variety of ways over the years but with how the game is currently played, the do-it-all players with long wingspans that can disrupt passing lanes, lead transition, and switch on to every position defensively have been the most prominent.
When thinking of a comparison within the Barnes development tree, the player that best fits the idea of what Manny Green skillset holds is what Josiah Jordan-James turned into after moving off the point guard position.
Both have similar frame with the physicality, versatility, passing, and spot-up ability to be highly effective players that can prove be the X-factor for winning teams.
Manny Green
Josiah Jordan-James
Height
6'6
6'6
Wingspan
~ 6'11
6'11
Weight
205
213
3-point %
33% (EYBL circuit)
33% (career)