Tennessee's Igor Milicic Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft

Igor Milicic signs with an NBA team following the NBA Draft

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) drives past Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrew Carr (7) Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) drives past Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrew Carr (7) Friday, March 28, 2025, during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have another player off the board, as following the NBA Draft, another player has been picked up. This time, it is the talented forward Igor Milicic who was picked up and signed by an NBA program.

Milicic signed an exhibition 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to Hoops Rumors, an exhibition 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary deal, typically non-guaranteed, that includes an optional bonus for the player if they spend a certain amount of time with the team's G League affiliate after being waived by the NBA team.

The 76ers will likely use the talented prospect in the Summer league as the forward who was expected to be picked up quick made his way to a contract fast following the draft.

