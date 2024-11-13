Chaz Lanier Is Becoming A Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Star
Chaz Lanier has done well in the first two games. Will he continue to impress?
Tennessee basketball is now two games into the season and has already found success through a specific transfer.
Tennessee has defeated both opponents to start the season which includes both Gardner-Webb and their most impressive win when they got the best of Louisville on the road.
A player that has been standing out is transfer guard Chaz Lanier. Lanier is currently leading the team in points according to average as Lanier is averaging 18.5 points through two games. It’s extremely early in the season but one could compare Lanier’s early success to Dalton Knecht who currently plays a healthy amount of minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers following his single season under Rick Barnes.
Lanier put up 18 points in his Tennessee Vols debut only fouling once. He shot 7-12 on the day as well as 4-6 from three which is a great percentage in college. He paired up alongside long-term starter Zakai Zeigler for a huge game against Louisville. Lanier had 19 points and Zeigler matched it. Lanier shot 7-15 and 3-6 from three. He did foul three times in the game but that didn’t change anything in the end with the Vols winning massively over the ACC representative.
Lanier has put himself in a position to be the Vols' go-to scorer as he not only scores but creates open space with the ball in his hands. Although one could hope he would improve his passing this isn’t anything new comparing the guard to Knecht who wasn’t known for his passing either. Lanier's valuable effort and hustle allow many Tennessee fans to show hope and promise for what the remainder of the season may look like only two games in.
