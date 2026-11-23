Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with media Monday ahead of the Vols' Players Era opener against Maryland on Tuesday. Barnes said Jalen Haralson has not practiced since his last game and likely won't play.

He also previewed a physical matchup with Buzz Williams' Terrapins and former Vol Bishop Boswell, and talked about the growth of Miles Rubin, DeWayne Brown II and Braedan Lue.

Has Miles Rubin become more consistent with his effort and energy since the Michigan State game?

“Well, coaches are never pleased with that, obviously. But Miles still has a lot left that he can give us. He's getting better and better. He's not there yet. But if he'll continue that trajectory, he can get there. But it's going to be every single day, which is hard to do when you haven't done it really your whole lifetime. But he knows what he's capable of, and we need him to get there every day and then go beyond it.”

Where has DeWayne Brown II grown most as a leader?

“He knows what's going on out there. For the most part, he could probably play basically any position on the court for us. He understands the game. He's obviously gotten himself in terrific cardio, toughness, shape. He can play for a long time, even though I do think he’s learned how to play even when he's tired.

“Early, we probably had him out there a little bit too much. But DeWayne just keeps getting better. I will say this. I think he can keep getting better too, and he's going to have to continue to get better. But his mindset normally every day is where you want it to be.”

What challenges do Maryland's physicality and rebounding present?

“Very similar to what you'd expect from a Buzz Williams team. They're a team that wants to get to the line. They put so much emphasis on driving the ball, trying to get fouled, putting it inside, rebounding, going to the glass. If you aren't ready, you end up holding and shoving. I know they like to get to the free throw line 30 times, and rebounding. Those are the two things I know they hang their hats on. That's really important to them.

“So we expect it to be obviously very physical again, a game very similar to a Michigan State type game. Again, his teams play hard. They're going to defend hard. They're going to really fill the lane, pack that lane. Physicality is a big part of what they do.”

What would make this a successful trip to Las Vegas?

“Obviously you come out here, you play a game, you want to win it. But I also think this time of year you've got to get better. We've got a long way to go, like I think most teams in the country. We've got to continue to improve. You want to win every time you go out, but if you lose a game, I like to think it's a way to get better every time. And I think that's what we're talking about here.

“We're still trying to get everybody on the same page with our execution and defensive schemes, where they talk the same language on the court, where they understand how to work through situations that might come up defensively, that just pop up. Can we work our way out of it?

“We still talk about communicating both offensively and defensively, and we need to get better there. It's all the little details, the game within the game that’s played, where we've got to continue to improve.”

What do you like about the tournament's new format?

“I like the fact that there is a day off in between. We thought that last year, but last year I think we played three straight days. So, we play two, off one, play, then obviously if you win three, you'd have to play the fourth game, which is tough. This has happened to us twice now, where we've come back from a tournament, once in Hawaii and once here, and had a quick turnaround for the SEC/ACC Challenge. I think we play Tuesday night against Florida State.

“I do know players love playing games. But with the travel and the turnaround, we'll stay over and get back sometime Sunday [if they make it to Saturday’s championship] and have a quick turnaround for that if we can get there. It'd be nice if we do. But the fact is I just want to see us continue. We are getting better, there's no question. But I want to see us not step backwards and keep moving forward this week while we're out here.”

How do you handle preparing for a former player like Bishop Boswell?

“That happens all the time now. You prepare the same way. Obviously, I've got a lot of respect for Bishop and appreciate what he did for us while he was here. But we'll prepare for that game like any other one. With the transfer portal, that's a dynamic that from here on out you can deal with every other week, within the conference, all of it. That's where we are today.

“But we prepare for Maryland the same way. We're going to give them our utmost respect, Bishop and his teammates on that team, and do everything we can to try to win a basketball game.”

Has Jalen Haralson practiced the last couple of days, and do you expect him to be available?

“He did not. He's working out on the side with Garrett and Chad, but he hasn't done anything with us. So, unless he wakes up tomorrow and says he's ready to go, I would assume that he's not playing. He hasn't done anything since the last time he played.”

What is the next step for Braedan Lue?

“I think he'll continue to improve offensively, and he'll figure out where his spots are, where he can do some things. But what we need right now, we need him to do what he's doing defensively. We need him to rebound and bring the physicality that he does. He's a connector. He keeps the ball moving well for us.

“And he’ll keep getting better, he will. But anytime you put the effort in that he puts in, and he’ll keep growing with the game and we’re excited about him. We really are.”

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