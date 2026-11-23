The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their in-season tournament in Las Vegas, which is known as the Players Era 16. This is a great chance to see where the No. 9 Tennessee basketball team stands against some of the more intriguing teams in the country.

What is the Tournament?

"Players Era 16 is part of the expanded Players Era Men’s Championship, which now uses bracket play and a true championship format. Sixteen of the nation’s top programs compete in two eight-team brackets November 24–28 at T-Mobile Arena and Michelob ULTRA Arena, and the two bracket winners meet for the title. The event gives fans, teams, sponsors and media a platform built around elite college basketball, player-first opportunities, national visibility and premium matchups," according to the official Players Era website.

Who is in the Tournament?

The tournament will feature 16 different teams, which are split between two brackets. These two brackets will be played in different locations, as the first bracket will be played at T-Mobile Arena, while the second bracket will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The teams listed in the T-Mobile Arena bracket include Miami, TCU, Creighton, Michigan, Baylor, Alabama, Gonzaga, and Kansas State. For the other side of the bracket, a.k.a. the Michelob ULTRA Arena side, there are also eight teams. This includes Tennessee, Maryland, San Diego State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon, and St. John's

What Does Tennessee's Path to a Players Era Championship Look Like?

The Tennessee Volunteers are guaranteed a third game, and if they win each of those three games, that means they will play against the winner of the T-Mobile Arena bracket in the final championship game on November 28th.

The Vols begin their tournament against the Maryland Terrapins in the first game on that side of the bracket. Tennessee will then play in either the consolation side of the bracket or the winner's side of the bracket. They are paired with the game between San Diego State and Iowa State, which means that they will play one of those two teams on Thursday. After that, they will play against one of the remaining four teams, which includes Texas Tech, Louisville, Oregon, and St. John's.

If they were to win the entire bracket they would play in a final game on the 28th, as they will be taking on the winner of the T-Mobile Bracket, which would be one of the eignt teams in that contest.