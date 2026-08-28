Everything Tennessee Freshman Manny Green Said in His Latest Press Conference

The Tennessee Volunteers are now just two months away from the start of the 2026-2027 basketball season, and Coach Rick Barnes continues to get new faces brought in this offseason up to speed. One of the new faces for the Volunteers this season is former 4-star recruit from the 2026 class, Manny Green. Green spoke with the media on August 27th, where he addressed his approach and development this offseason, his on and off-court relationships with teammates, and his feelings on the scheduled exhibition game at Duke.

Here is everything he had to say.

Manny Green on Rick Barnes's Summer Program

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches players sprint during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The summer was very high and low. Just staying focused and knowing that every day you just have to get one percent better and that everybody is just here for the best, to push you and be better," Green said.

Manny Green on Watching Film on Former Players Jahmai Mashack and Zakai Zeigler

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defend Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during a NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between Tennessee and Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Learning from them and watching what they were doing, it's the little things, the details of how they were playing and the aggression they played with in certain ways. The movement they had and the things that coach liked. So just watching the film on them, it will help me out on the court a lot," Green said.

Manny Green on His Similarities to Jahmai Mashack and the Biggest Adjustment He Had to Make Defensively

Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) guards Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) during the second half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yes sir, especially on the defensive end, you know, coming in as a freshman, that's one of the things I find the most important, is defense and, you know, just learning that role early, you know, come out for the best for me. Just make sure you're more attentive to details and knowing where to be in the right place at the right time and just playing hard and being aggressive," Green said.

Manny Green on Who Has Helped Him Since Arriving on Campus

Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) passes the ball to Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yes sir, you know, a couple guys helped me out. I'd say Dewayne, Troy, you know, I'm kinda familiar with them from last year, being on my visit and being very familiar with the school. This year, I'd say Tyler and Juke. they have been with me, very good, and helped me out a lot. I asked them a lot of questions, especially in practice, you know, just to get the feedback," Green said.

Manny Green on What Troy Henderson is Like Away From Basketball

Tennessee guard Troy Henderson (24) speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He's very funny. He's a good dude, you know. It can brighten us up, you know, cause we work so hard, you know, just being able to, you know, play around and enjoy the free time we have with each other. It means a lot," Green said.

Manny Green on Playing at Duke in an Early Season Exhibition Game, as One of the First Games He Will Be Involved In

Tennesee basketball coach Rick Barnes during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's very cool. You know, I always had a dream to play in that arena. You know, it's just I can't wait. It's going to be electrical," Green said.

Manny Green on How Much He Has Grown as a Player

Tennessee forward Chris Washington Jr. (33) passes the ball to Tennessee guard Manny Green (1) during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Honestly I would say a lot, but it's like I don't realize how much I have grown until the coaches tell me because we are going so hard every day, just trying to keep up to the standard. You don't realize how good you are getting, but the coaches tell me I was doing pretty good, but I still got more work to do," Green said.

Manny Green on What Parts of His Game the Coaches Have Encouraged Him to Work on the Most

Tennessee assistant basketball coach Amorrow Morgan speaks at Tennessee basketball media availability on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Being aggressive to the play, you know, getting downhill, rebounding, you know, guarding, you know, they want me to guard real good and things like that and more," Green said.