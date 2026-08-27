Elite Five-Star Guard Cayden Daughtry Names Tennessee Among His Top 14 Schools

The Volunteers received promising news on August 26th, as one of the top guards in the class of 2027, Cayden Daughtry, announced his top 14 schools via X. Daughtry will be in Knoxville starting September 4th, as he takes his official visit with Tennessee on the same weekend the football team opens the season hosting Furman. Daughtry's top 14 include Florida State, Iowa, Miami, UConn, Florida, Arkansas, Michigan, USC, Kentucky, Louisville, Providence, Villanova, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee.

Who Is Cayden Daughtry?

Cayden Daughtry is a 6-foot, 155-pound point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who is currently ranked as the 3rd-best player and the 2nd-best guard in the class of 2027, per 247Sports, receiving offers from over 30 schools. Daughtry is considered one of, if not the most skilled player in the 2027 class, excelling in almost every aspect of the game, according to 247Sports' Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein. This is what he had to say: "Daughtry is the most skilled player in high school basketball. He has an incredible mastery of the ball at such a young age. He’s rhythmic and creative with his handle, drills deep shots off the dribble, has a great floater game, and advanced lay-up package, all of which is rooted in super soft hands and elite touch. It’s actually in the micro-details where he can differentiate himself though - the various pick-up points for his pull-ups, the way he can manipulate the degree of arc on his shots, vary his stride length through the lane, change direction on a dime without having to slow down, and the cadence of his dribble."

Daughtry's proficiency doesn't end with his dribbling and scoring ability, as he has shown great instincts and feel for the game, leading Adam Finkelstein to say, "Beyond just his prowess with the ball, he also has terrific natural instincts and feel for the game, which allows him to both react and improvise on both ends of the floor. Daughtry isn’t just one of the most reliable and efficient creators in the game; he also has an advanced understanding of how to draw fouls. That combined with the totality of his ball skills makes him advanced in pick-and-roll. Put it all together, and he’s able to merge volume and efficiency like no other player in the country."

Cayden Daughtry, a Proven High School Winner

Daughtry has done nothing but win at the high school level, leading Calvary Christian Academy to two straight state titles and averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game in his junior season. Daughtry's success didn't stop at the state level, as he went on to lead his EYBL team, the Florida Rebels, to a Peach Jam Championship victory, averaging 34.8 points while shooting 63% from inside the arc and 49% from three in the five-pool play games, breaking the record formerly held by NBA player Cam Thomas. Daughtry's impressive play earned him EYBL MVP for the 2026 season, and Trae Young comparisons due to their similar play style, build, and production during both players' Peach Jam Championship run. Daughtry also participated in the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup for the USA Men's U17 National Team, where he averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals to help the USA take home the gold.