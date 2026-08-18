Tennessee Volunteers Announce New Jersey Patch Partnership
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the headlines for many reasons, but not when it comes to basketball and the women's basketball world as of recent. That quickly changed when there was a massive announcement that took place on Tuesday, as the Tennessee Vols will now have a new addition to their jerseys when it comes to both of those sports.
As many already know, college teams can now have partnership patches, and that is exactly what the case is now. The announcement was released on Tuesday.
Tennessee Partners With Brand Ahead of Women's and Men's Basketball
"Tennessee has agreed to a new jersey patch deal with Axle Logistics for men's and women's basketball, which sources tell ESPN will be worth more than $3 million per year over five years. This means Tennessee will be breaking up its jersey patch sales, as no other sports have a deal yet," Pete Thamel reported on his X account.
For those who aren't familiar with Axle Logistics, here is some more information about who they are and what they are about, straight from the information page on their website.
Who is Axle Logistics and What are They About?
"Axle Logistics is a non-asset based, third-party logistics (3PL) company with a focus on facilitating advanced logistics services – Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, and Warehousing – to a wide variety of customers throughout the continental U.S., Canada, and Mexico. By providing specialized customer service, a unique overall philosophy and approach to management, Axle is a leader in the logistics industry," according to Axlelogistics.com.
This information was expected to be followed by some major reactions, which was the exact case for the Tennessee Vols AD, as he was quick to share his thoughts on why this was fitting ahead of the 2026 season. Here is what was said.
Danny White Comments on the Partnership
"From the onset of our journey to find the right partner in this evolving landscape, it was essential that we align with an organization that not only leads its field, but also embodies innovation, integrity, and a commitment to community. We found all of that in Axle Logistics. Axle's reputation for operational excellence and customer service has propelled them to the forefront of the logistics industry-not just in Knoxville, but across the nation. Their investments in technology and their dedication to supporting both employees and the broader community make them an ideal collaborator for Tennessee Athletics," AD Danny White said when detailing the partnership.
The Tennessee Volunteers jersey patch for the remainder of the sports has yet to be announced, leaving fans wondering if the Vols will even have one.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_