Tennessee Volunteers Announce New Jersey Patch Partnership

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the headlines for many reasons, but not when it comes to basketball and the women's basketball world as of recent. That quickly changed when there was a massive announcement that took place on Tuesday, as the Tennessee Vols will now have a new addition to their jerseys when it comes to both of those sports.

As many already know, college teams can now have partnership patches, and that is exactly what the case is now. The announcement was released on Tuesday.

Tennessee Partners With Brand Ahead of Women's and Men's Basketball

Tennessee's Terrence Hill Jr. (3) jogs on the court during a Tennessee basketball practice in Pratt Pavilion, July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee has agreed to a new jersey patch deal with Axle Logistics for men's and women's basketball, which sources tell ESPN will be worth more than $3 million per year over five years. This means Tennessee will be breaking up its jersey patch sales, as no other sports have a deal yet," Pete Thamel reported on his X account.

For those who aren't familiar with Axle Logistics, here is some more information about who they are and what they are about, straight from the information page on their website.

Who is Axle Logistics and What are They About?

Axle Logistics is presented with the Direction Award at the Knox News Top Workplaces awards ceremony and celebration on July 23, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. The award recognizes organizations whose employees are confident in the company's direction. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Axle Logistics is a non-asset based, third-party logistics (3PL) company with a focus on facilitating advanced logistics services – Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, and Warehousing – to a wide variety of customers throughout the continental U.S., Canada, and Mexico. By providing specialized customer service, a unique overall philosophy and approach to management, Axle is a leader in the logistics industry," according to Axlelogistics.com.

This information was expected to be followed by some major reactions, which was the exact case for the Tennessee Vols AD, as he was quick to share his thoughts on why this was fitting ahead of the 2026 season. Here is what was said.

Danny White Comments on the Partnership

University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White waits to greet the Tennessee baseball seniors for the Senior Day ceremonies before the start of the NCAA college baseball game against the Texas Longhorns on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"From the onset of our journey to find the right partner in this evolving landscape, it was essential that we align with an organization that not only leads its field, but also embodies innovation, integrity, and a commitment to community. We found all of that in Axle Logistics. Axle's reputation for operational excellence and customer service has propelled them to the forefront of the logistics industry-not just in Knoxville, but across the nation. Their investments in technology and their dedication to supporting both employees and the broader community make them an ideal collaborator for Tennessee Athletics," AD Danny White said when detailing the partnership.

The Tennessee Volunteers jersey patch for the remainder of the sports has yet to be announced, leaving fans wondering if the Vols will even have one.