Everything Troy Henderson Said During His Media Availability
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Here’s everything Tennessee guard Troy Henderson said at yesterday’s basketball media availability.
Troy Henderson Addresses His Injury and Recovery Processes
“I never had basketball taken away from me. So it was an up-and-down process, a roller coaster process. I had good people in my circle, and I had good teammates and coaches, getting me through this process this offseason, and I'm just eager to get back on the court. (Coach kept telling me) You're gonna be back soon. I wasn't able to compete, like, over the summer, so that was my biggest, like, uh, downside of it. But they were telling me, like, you're gonna be back soon, attack that PT room, and just get back. (Coach Barnes told me to) Just attack that physical therapy, attack every day, so just to hear that good news of, I'm ahead of schedule. That was a blessing. When I committed here, I just wanted to attack him with the, uh, physical therapy and just get back quick as I can. When Chad gave me the go-ahead, a 5-on-0, it was just like, I'm about to play a game. Like, I was very excited, and I just attacked that 5-on-0 like a real game.”
Henderson on Playing with DeWayne Brown
“DeWayne has been special this offseason. He’s been picking it up. His leadership has been tremendous for us, and, for me, 'cause that's like my little brother, my little big brother. So, the way we talk off the court and on the court, it's just a blessing. And we try to keep that into our team, too."
Henderson on Being a Leader
"I know what those guys are going through every day; I've been through it, so I've been trying to be that voice because I can't get out there and compete with them. So, I just try to be that voice and just try to pick them up and try to get through the summer."
Henderson on Terrance Hill Jr.
"Yeah, he (Terance Hill) took a big leap from day one, especially his leadership; now he's coaching. So, first day, he was learning, but now he's coaching and being a leader on the floor.”
Henderson on Manny Green Calling Him “The Funny Guy”
“That's just my personality. I just try to keep the morale high and just energy high.”
Henderson on How His Game Has Changed
“That freshman jump of the speed, just, just fast, and that, and that coming back for year two, it slowed down. I'm thinking the game more, and I'm just taking one day at a time. Slow down more; I have to get a chance to sit aside and watch it a little differently. Just seeing it (the game) and actually, like, paying attention, instead of actually being in it, it's just a blessing."
Henderson on What Part of His Game Benefited From Being Sidelined
“Just the mental side of it, um, attacking angle, seeing the angles, like Coach Barnes has been telling the players, like, see the angles, attacking gaps and stuff like that, so the mental side of it.”
Henderson on Deciding to Return to Tennessee
“This is the place I want to be; the fan base is amazing. The facilities are amazing. The coaches are amazing; this is the place I want to be.”
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