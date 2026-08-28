Everything Troy Henderson Said During His Media Availability

Here’s everything Tennessee guard Troy Henderson said at yesterday’s basketball media availability.

Troy Henderson Addresses His Injury and Recovery Processes

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I never had basketball taken away from me. So it was an up-and-down process, a roller coaster process. I had good people in my circle, and I had good teammates and coaches, getting me through this process this offseason, and I'm just eager to get back on the court. (Coach kept telling me) You're gonna be back soon. I wasn't able to compete, like, over the summer, so that was my biggest, like, uh, downside of it. But they were telling me, like, you're gonna be back soon, attack that PT room, and just get back. (Coach Barnes told me to) Just attack that physical therapy, attack every day, so just to hear that good news of, I'm ahead of schedule. That was a blessing. When I committed here, I just wanted to attack him with the, uh, physical therapy and just get back quick as I can. When Chad gave me the go-ahead, a 5-on-0, it was just like, I'm about to play a game. Like, I was very excited, and I just attacked that 5-on-0 like a real game.”

Henderson on Playing with DeWayne Brown

Jan 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) reacts after a play against the Texas A&M Aggies during overtime at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“DeWayne has been special this offseason. He’s been picking it up. His leadership has been tremendous for us, and, for me, 'cause that's like my little brother, my little big brother. So, the way we talk off the court and on the court, it's just a blessing. And we try to keep that into our team, too."

Henderson on Being a Leader

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Gavin Paull (R) and guard Troy Henderson (L) walk off the court together after a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I know what those guys are going through every day; I've been through it, so I've been trying to be that voice because I can't get out there and compete with them. So, I just try to be that voice and just try to pick them up and try to get through the summer."

Henderson on Terrance Hill Jr.

Tennessee guards Troy Henderson (24) and Ethan Burg (35) during Tennessee basketball's media day and practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, he (Terance Hill) took a big leap from day one, especially his leadership; now he's coaching. So, first day, he was learning, but now he's coaching and being a leader on the floor.”

Henderson on Manny Green Calling Him “The Funny Guy”

Nov 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks with guard Troy Henderson (24) during the game against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's just my personality. I just try to keep the morale high and just energy high.”

Henderson on How His Game Has Changed

Feb 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) shoots a three pointer against Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That freshman jump of the speed, just, just fast, and that, and that coming back for year two, it slowed down. I'm thinking the game more, and I'm just taking one day at a time. Slow down more; I have to get a chance to sit aside and watch it a little differently. Just seeing it (the game) and actually, like, paying attention, instead of actually being in it, it's just a blessing."

Henderson on What Part of His Game Benefited From Being Sidelined

Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just the mental side of it, um, attacking angle, seeing the angles, like Coach Barnes has been telling the players, like, see the angles, attacking gaps and stuff like that, so the mental side of it.”

Henderson on Deciding to Return to Tennessee

Tennessee guard Troy Henderson (24) dribbles past Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“This is the place I want to be; the fan base is amazing. The facilities are amazing. The coaches are amazing; this is the place I want to be.”