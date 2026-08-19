Meet the Team: Tennessee Volunteers Point Guard Terrence Hill Jr.

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball squad will look entirely different after becoming one of the top transfer portal programs during the offseason. One of the players that the team brought in is Terrence Hill Jr., who committed to the Vols following his outstanding season with VCU last season.

He is expected to have a massive role with the team this season, but first, he caught up with the Tennessee media team so fans can get to know the talented point guard.

Meet Tennessee Volunteers Point Guard Terrence Hill Jr.

Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. during a media availability held at the Food City Center in Knoxville on July 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For those who don't know, Terrence Hill Jr. is one of the first basketball players to join the roster from Oregon. This is something that would lead to the question, "Why Tennessee?"

"I would just say the culture behind Tennessee, seeing what they did last year in the tournament, and just wanting to take the next step for my dream. So, I feel like coming to Tennessee is a step in the right direction," Hill Jr. said when speaking to Tennessee's media team.

Next on the list, fans would get the chance to learn a little bit more about who he is through his musical taste. He would provide his three favorite Rap/Hip-Hop artists at the moment. Here is who he said.

"Top three, I would definitely say Rod Wave is one, Drake two, and I'll say that Lil Uzi Vert is three," Hill Jr. said.

Every team and player can get better, as nothing will ever be perfect. As for Hill Jr, he has an area of his game that he is looking to improve in his upcoming season with the Tennessee Vols.

"Definitely my defense for sure. I know coach is going to be on us a lot about defense, because we got a lot of offensive skills coming in, so just focusing on that defensive point for our team to be better," Hill Jr. said.

Hill Jr. played against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the March Madness tournament. In that game, he finished with a total of 34 points, leading his team to a massive victory over the Tar Heels. This is something he would be asked about in the media timeout series by the Tennessee media team.

"It was a great moment to be honest. I had my mom out there to come to my game, and my aunt. It was the first time that my aunt came to my game in a while, so just having them out there, having the high stakes of the game, and us getting the win was just everything that I dreamed of," Hill Jr. said.

Being from the Northwest area of the map, he would get a different experience when he moved to Tennessee to play for the Vols. He would detail the difference.

"I would say that the Northwest is more laid back and chill. Yeah, coming over on the East Coast, guys are pumped up more, so it's kind of different, and something that I had to adjust to," Hill Jr. said.

For those who don't know, Hill Jr. used to play with Christian Fermin in college at VCU, even a season ago. This means that they will be teammates yet again at Tennessee. He was asked what it is like to have Fermin around.

"Yeah, it's amazing. We have always had that connection since I got there my freshman year. We always talked a lot. We built a great relationship when I was at VCU, but now, just seeing the transition here, just being here with me, it's just amazing," Hill Jr. said.

Another personal question that Hill Jr. was asked about was his favorite pregame meal. He would go into detail about what he like to eat.

"Last year I was eating a lot of CAVA before the games, so I would say CAVA," Hill Jr. said.

What about Rick Barnes? This is something that he would be asked during his media timeout session, considering the veteran head coach is notoriously tough.

"It was different. It was shocking. I was kind of like, okay, he is going to be honest, but he treats everybody the same way, like he is going to yell at anybody or praise somebody when they are doing good. So, it just feels good that we all have equality with him," Hill Jr. said.

Hill Jr. would then make a questionable statement that some Tennessee fans will love to debate online. He was asked about one thing that is overhyped.

"Country Music," Hill Jr. said.

In buzzer-beater fashion, he was asked about what his biggest goal is for the season and something that he looks forward to.

"Winning a National Championship," Hill Jr. said.