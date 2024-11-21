Everything You Need To Know About Baha Mar Tournament Ahead Of Tennessee's First Game
Tennessee and three other tough teams are set to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament starting later today. Here are the bracket details.
Tennessee is set for their November tournament which we have seen them participate in for multiple seasons in the past. Despite going to different tournaments and locations this is a common occurrence for the Vols.
This time they will be competing in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in NASSAU, The Bahamas. This is a four-team tournament that includes Tennessee, Baylor, Virginia, and St. John’s.
The first set of games takes place on Thursday as Baylor and St. John’s play at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Immediately after the Vols will take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a 9:30 PM ET tip. This is a two-game tournament no matter what as the two losing teams and the two winning teams will match up on Friday. The consolation game will take place at 7:00 PM ET and the championship game will take place at 9:30 PM ET.
All four teams have a great chance of winning the tournament. Tennessee will look to stand tall when it’s all set and done but they have to get through round one against a very good defensive team in Virginia. This matchup will likely be a low-scoring contest as Rick Barnes coached teams are statistically known for their tough defense.
