Former Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Turns To Creating Films Following His NBA Career
Former Tennessee basketball star Jarnell Stokes turns filmmaker after his NBA Career.
One of Tennessee basketball’s biggest stars from the past is becoming a star in a different field of work. Former basketball forward for the Vols and the Memphis Grizzlies Jarnell Stokes is making noise in the filmmaking industry with a new film.
The new film is titled “Break The Cycle” which is a film based around two brothers who are impacted by tragedy throughout their childhood. They were both raised by their grandmother in Memphis but went on separate paths in adulthood.
Stokes caught up with Tennessee on SI to detail his upcoming film and what it means to him following his NBA career.
“Break the Cycle" has been in the works since early in the pandemic. As the title indicates, the idea behind the film is to put a spotlight on the circumstances that way too many young basketball players deal with daily. For me, the most exciting thing about this film is being able to speak on generational trauma and issues from multiple angles,” Stokes confirms with Tennessee on SI. “My goal is to help kids become men and bring inspiring and impactful context to a world that has been somewhat tainted by the glorification of meaningless entertainment (gangsterism and violence). Don’t get me wrong, I desire to provide ways to entertain like when I was an athlete and have funny conversations, but with a sprinkle of truth and thought-provoking humor.”
Stokes would detail what has changed from his days playing professional basketball to now making professional films. “There’s nothing better than the sound of a basketball when it swishes through the basket, or the feeling of a basketball on your fingertips. The game of basketball has changed and impacted my life for the better and has created memories that I wouldn’t trade for the world. It has been a life-changing and lifesaving experience that has positively continued to grow over time. As for how my lifestyle has changed… Aside from not being committed to a basketball player’s grueling and rigorous schedule – including frequent training, pre-and post-season games, summer leagues, playing overseas, etc. – not much has changed. In fact, a lot of the life lessons I learned during my basketball days have immediately been incorporated into my new journey to Hollywood. Those include teamwork, discipline, leadership, mental and emotional stability, respect, determination, hard work, and goal setting.”
So what led to Stokes wanting to be in this career? One may ask. Stokes explains, “As a former NBA player and member of the Hip Hop Caucus, MCAP, EMA, and many other non-profit organizations for change, I learned that there are many people who want to make change but are unsure of how to do that. Besides voting, of course. For me, I’m not a huge fan of politics, though I have faith that local politics can make change. That said, there’s no change like a good entertaining story that can last for generations to come. When I was peacefully protesting in 2020-2022, it became very clear that the kids and many of my athlete buddies were more focused on stories through TV and phone screens instead of politics. Don’t get me wrong, I want to monetize my career. But I’ve found an easier and more impactful way to do so.”
The Tennessee Volunteer alum is excited to base his newest film around the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee will always be my sweet spot, home and I’ll always love, admire and write about the game of basketball. I’m also looking to expand my horizons to write more thought-provoking topics with some hints of sports adjacency.”
