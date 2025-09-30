Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball
Tennessee basketball has landed their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle and it is a big one as consensus top-50 prospect Ralph Scott chose the Volunteers over Houston, Purdue, and Texas A&M.
The journey to Knoxville for the new commit has been one filled with twists and turns as his development as a player and person included several different moves.
He was originally born in Connecticut and then moved as a young kid out of the country to Bermuda, where his family is originally from. He moved back to the United States recently and enrolled in a small private school in Florida before transferring to IMG Academy, where he would spend his junior season playing for their 'Gold' team instead of their national squad.
He found his breakout opportunity at the NBA Academy games over the summer and add his entire offer list in the following months and it is easy to see why Rick Barnes was intrigued with his potential as a player.
According to 247Sports, Scott has measured in at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, offering the type of physical makeup that the coaching staff loves to work with and develop within their system.
As a player, he is a smooth athlete that likely projects to thrive as an off-ball playmaker with smart cuts and spot-up scoring on offense with a strong, versatile defensive game to complement.
Scott is a late bloomer that has begun to see the game come to him and has the physical tools to make plays when given the chance. He has the versatility to play either forward spot and switch on defense, making him a good fit that fills a long-term need for the basketball program at Tennessee.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit