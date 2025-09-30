Volunteer Country

Four-Star Forward Ralph Scott Commits to Tennessee Basketball

Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers add a versatile wing to their recruiting class in IMG Academy four-star Ralph Scott, who has a journey with several twists and turns to get to Rocky Top

Tennessee basketball has landed their first commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle and it is a big one as consensus top-50 prospect Ralph Scott chose the Volunteers over Houston, Purdue, and Texas A&M.

The journey to Knoxville for the new commit has been one filled with twists and turns as his development as a player and person included several different moves.

Ralph Scott
Ralph Scott is bringing a versatile defensive skillset to Tennessee with his 7-foot-1 wingspan and athleticism / Ralph Scott on X

He was originally born in Connecticut and then moved as a young kid out of the country to Bermuda, where his family is originally from. He moved back to the United States recently and enrolled in a small private school in Florida before transferring to IMG Academy, where he would spend his junior season playing for their 'Gold' team instead of their national squad.

He found his breakout opportunity at the NBA Academy games over the summer and add his entire offer list in the following months and it is easy to see why Rick Barnes was intrigued with his potential as a player.

According to 247Sports, Scott has measured in at 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, offering the type of physical makeup that the coaching staff loves to work with and develop within their system.

As a player, he is a smooth athlete that likely projects to thrive as an off-ball playmaker with smart cuts and spot-up scoring on offense with a strong, versatile defensive game to complement.

Scott is a late bloomer that has begun to see the game come to him and has the physical tools to make plays when given the chance. He has the versatility to play either forward spot and switch on defense, making him a good fit that fills a long-term need for the basketball program at Tennessee.

