Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Set for Open Scrimmage

The Tennessee Volunteers are set an open scrimmage

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Amari Evans (1) during basketball practice on September 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee guard Amari Evans (1) during basketball practice on September 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for some action ahead of more action later this month and their basketball season starting next month. The Tennessee Volunteers are a brand new team, as they have a lot of new faces.

The Tennessee Vols will be in action this Saturday when they take the court for a scrimmage. Not only is this a scrimmage, but it's an open scrimmage. That meaning the Tennessee Volunteers will be in action for the public to see, as the event will start at 11:30 AM EDT, just hours before the Tennessee Volunteers football game.

This game will showcase everything you need to know about the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program ahead of their scrimmage against the Ohio State Buckeyes later this month. The Tennessee Volunteers have gone to the elite 8 in the last two seasons, but unfortunately for them they have still yet to make a final four appearance. This could be the case come this season, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to have one of the better teams that they have had in recent years, which says a lot because they have had tons of good teams.

This could be a determining factor of many different things, including who could be the starters and the important pieces to the puzzle moving forward. All eyes will be on this.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Men's Basketball