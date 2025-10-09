Tennessee Basketball Set for Open Scrimmage
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for some action ahead of more action later this month and their basketball season starting next month. The Tennessee Volunteers are a brand new team, as they have a lot of new faces.
The Tennessee Vols will be in action this Saturday when they take the court for a scrimmage. Not only is this a scrimmage, but it's an open scrimmage. That meaning the Tennessee Volunteers will be in action for the public to see, as the event will start at 11:30 AM EDT, just hours before the Tennessee Volunteers football game.
This game will showcase everything you need to know about the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program ahead of their scrimmage against the Ohio State Buckeyes later this month. The Tennessee Volunteers have gone to the elite 8 in the last two seasons, but unfortunately for them they have still yet to make a final four appearance. This could be the case come this season, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to have one of the better teams that they have had in recent years, which says a lot because they have had tons of good teams.
This could be a determining factor of many different things, including who could be the starters and the important pieces to the puzzle moving forward. All eyes will be on this.
