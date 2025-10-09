Tennessee Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes Speaks to the Media Ahead of Scrimmage
There is a big SEC football game taking place inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, but basketball arena will see host as well.
There will be an open scrimmage in the morning at 11;30AM. The doors will open at 11AM with no charge to enter.
Tennessee Volunteers basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with reporter on Thursday afternoon leading up to the scrimmage.
What Does Coach Barnes Like About Current Status of Team?
"Well, I think they've continued to work. Uh, we have been, obviously once we've got into official practice, a lot more time in the film room where I think they see day by day where we are behind, where we need to get ahead. I do like the response for the most part as a staff. We like that they've tried to respond with some of those things, but we're looking for consistency every day from everyone. But uh, overall, I mean I think the work ethic's been good, but we've got to just keep cleaning up areas that we know we've got to clean up," Barnes said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Rick Barnes had to say.
