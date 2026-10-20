Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Duke
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The Tennessee Volunteers and the Duke Blue Devils are set for their exhibition game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. This game is set to tip off around 7:000 PM EDT on Tuesday, and is a game that the Vols have wanted to win since it was announced, although this isn't a game that counts in any manner.
Ahead of the game, Vols on SI put together their predictions. Here is what each of us have predicted.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 72-67
"This is going to be an extremely close game, but I feel some of the fellow stars will shine in this one. One that I believe will shine is Juke Harris, who was a bit quieter than expected last week. He is used to playing in the ACC, so this is a familiar team to Harris, which is something that shouldn't be overlooked. Harris is going to have a big night, and the Vols are going to walk away with a win," Sisk said.
Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 68-63
"This is a game where the Tennessee Volunteers will learn a lot about their group. Obviously, things didn't go great for the Vols against Xavier. This Duke team is better than Xavier, but a lot of their issues seemed to be due to this being the first test for the Vols. I believe they walk away with a win in this one," Dowden said.
Major Passons: Duke Wins 79-74
"The Tennessee Vols and Duke Blue Devils have a massive exhibition. This will feature two of the best teams in the country and could give us an inside look at both teams. Ultimately, I think Duke pulls out a close win due to their dominant post play, which, in my opinion, is easier in a new season than acclimating a lot of new guards, as Tennessee is attempting to do," Passons said.
Wesley Powell: Duke Wins 71-63
"Two premier programs meet in a matchup that, regardless of the outcome, is going to help both teams get better for the season. Duke is led by a group of talented freshmen, but did lose a few key players, most notably Cam Boozer, from last year’s Elite Eight squad. Tennessee has a practically new squad, and they are still working on jelling together. Because of this, I think Duke takes this one, but if they play later in the season (in March), I think Tennessee could take it," Powell said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_