Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Duke

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Duke Blue Devils are set for their exhibition game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. This game is set to tip off around 7:000 PM EDT on Tuesday, and is a game that the Vols have wanted to win since it was announced, although this isn't a game that counts in any manner.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI put together their predictions. Here is what each of us have predicted.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 72-67

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) moves the ball while guarded by Xavier guard Ruben Dominguez (9) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is going to be an extremely close game, but I feel some of the fellow stars will shine in this one. One that I believe will shine is Juke Harris, who was a bit quieter than expected last week. He is used to playing in the ACC, so this is a familiar team to Harris, which is something that shouldn't be overlooked. Harris is going to have a big night, and the Vols are going to walk away with a win," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 68-63

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) makes a call during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is a game where the Tennessee Volunteers will learn a lot about their group. Obviously, things didn't go great for the Vols against Xavier. This Duke team is better than Xavier, but a lot of their issues seemed to be due to this being the first test for the Vols. I believe they walk away with a win in this one," Dowden said.

Major Passons: Duke Wins 79-74

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Terrence Hill Jr. speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Vols and Duke Blue Devils have a massive exhibition. This will feature two of the best teams in the country and could give us an inside look at both teams. Ultimately, I think Duke pulls out a close win due to their dominant post play, which, in my opinion, is easier in a new season than acclimating a lot of new guards, as Tennessee is attempting to do," Passons said.

Wesley Powell: Duke Wins 71-63

Tennessee guard Dai Dai Ames (4) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Xavier forward Gabriel Pozzato (0) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Two premier programs meet in a matchup that, regardless of the outcome, is going to help both teams get better for the season. Duke is led by a group of talented freshmen, but did lose a few key players, most notably Cam Boozer, from last year’s Elite Eight squad. Tennessee has a practically new squad, and they are still working on jelling together. Because of this, I think Duke takes this one, but if they play later in the season (in March), I think Tennessee could take it," Powell said.

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