GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Houston
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their toughest game at this point of the season by far. They are set to take on one of the better teams in the nation, and arguably the front-runner when it comes to being a favorite for the National Championship.
The Tennessee Volunteers play against the Houston Cougars in a game in which they are underdogs. Houston is ranked as the 2nd best team in the nation, while the Tennessee basketball program ranks as the 17th best team in the nation.
Below are the predictions that our staff have. If you are interested in watching this game click HERE.
Shayne Pickering: Houston 75, Tennessee 70
"Houston has nearly dropped both of their Power Five matchups this season including yesterday against Syracuse, but this is still a championship level roster that is bringing some young players along at the same time. This team has a healthy mix of steady veterans and blue-chip young talent, all fitting into Kelvin Sampson’s hard-nosed identity, which makes them a tough matchup for anyone and able to pull out a win in any close game. Houston should be one of the few teams that could match Nate Ament’s length and give him some problems while having top-notch veteran play on the rest of the team, so with that being said, I’ll pick Houston to pull out another close win."
Dale Dowden: Houston 82, Tennessee 76
"This may be the first real test for Tennessee, and it is a good one. The Vols will have a good indication at the conclusion of this contest on where they stand as a current team and program as the season is rolling forward."
Caleb Sisk: Houston 68, Tennessee 74
"It is no secret that the Vols have seen some struggles this season, but in that same breath they are getting better every game. Houston played a tough Syracuse team that took them to overtime, and they now have to turn around and play a Tennessee team that ultimately ran through Rutgers. I believe that the hot hand of Nate Ament will carry over, and although Ja'Kobi Gillespie may not have 32 points, I see him having well over 15 in this game. This will be a defensive effort that shines through for the Vols, and I think they will pull of a bit of an upset. I am the only one picking Tennessee to win this game, and I feel a whole lot better about this then I did entering yesterday."