GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Houston

Caleb Sisk

Nate Ament flexing with a Tennessee basketball
Nate Ament flexing with a Tennessee basketball / Tennessee Basketball
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their toughest game at this point of the season by far. They are set to take on one of the better teams in the nation, and arguably the front-runner when it comes to being a favorite for the National Championship.

The Tennessee Volunteers play against the Houston Cougars in a game in which they are underdogs. Houston is ranked as the 2nd best team in the nation, while the Tennessee basketball program ranks as the 17th best team in the nation.

Below are the predictions that our staff have. If you are interested in watching this game click HERE.

Shayne Pickering: Houston 75, Tennessee 70

Kelvin Sampso
Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts to a play as Auburn Tigers take on the Houston Cougars at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Houston has nearly dropped both of their Power Five matchups this season including yesterday against Syracuse, but this is still a championship level roster that is bringing some young players along at the same time. This team has a healthy mix of steady veterans and blue-chip young talent, all fitting into Kelvin Sampson’s hard-nosed identity, which makes them a tough matchup for anyone and able to pull out a win in any close game. Houston should be one of the few teams that could match Nate Ament’s length and give him some problems while having top-notch veteran play on the rest of the team, so with that being said, I’ll pick Houston to pull out another close win."

Dale Dowden: Houston 82, Tennessee 76

Troy Henderso
Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) works around Tennessee Volunteers guard Troy Henderson (24) during the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"This may be the first real test for Tennessee, and it is a good one. The Vols will have a good indication at the conclusion of this contest on where they stand as a current team and program as the season is rolling forward."

Caleb Sisk: Houston 68, Tennessee 74

Rick Barne
Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

"It is no secret that the Vols have seen some struggles this season, but in that same breath they are getting better every game. Houston played a tough Syracuse team that took them to overtime, and they now have to turn around and play a Tennessee team that ultimately ran through Rutgers. I believe that the hot hand of Nate Ament will carry over, and although Ja'Kobi Gillespie may not have 32 points, I see him having well over 15 in this game. This will be a defensive effort that shines through for the Vols, and I think they will pull of a bit of an upset. I am the only one picking Tennessee to win this game, and I feel a whole lot better about this then I did entering yesterday."

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

