Tennessee Basketball Reveals Probable Starting Five Against Xavier

The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their first exhibition matchup of the 2026–27 basketball season, and fans are getting an early look at what Rick Barnes' starting lineup could look like.

According to Tennessee's game notes, the Volunteers have listed Terrence Hill Jr., Dai Dai Ames, Juke Harris, Jalen Haralson, and DeWayne Brown II as their probable starters against Xavier on Thursday, October 15.

The lineup features four transfers alongside Brown, a returning sophomore who earned a starting role during his freshman campaign.

However, Barnes emphasized Tuesday that the starting lineup has not been finalized, leaving the door open for potential changes before Thursday's exhibition.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes yells during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Talented Group of Newcomers

Tennessee's projected backcourt features three accomplished transfers who could immediately transform the Volunteers' offensive production.

Harris arrives from Wake Forest after averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. Ames averaged 16.9 points at California, while Hill contributed 15.0 points per game at VCU.

Haralson, who averaged 16.2 points at Notre Dame, provides additional versatility and scoring ability.

Combined, those four newcomers averaged 68.5 points per game at their previous schools last season, illustrating the offensive potential Tennessee has assembled through the transfer portal.

Tennessee's Bishop Boswell (3) is handed the ball from a fan during a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rick Barnes Says Starting Positions Remain Open

Despite the probable lineup appearing in Tennessee's game notes, Barnes made it clear Tuesday that competition remains ongoing.

Speaking during SEC Tipoff '27, Barnes explained that approximately 10 players remain closely grouped in the competition for playing time.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There hasn't been a lot of separation," Barnes said.

The veteran coach also indicated that Tennessee could utilize different starting combinations throughout the season, depending on performance and team needs.

That flexibility could create additional opportunities for players such as Miles Rubin, Tyler Lundblade and Braedan Lue.

What to Watch Against Xavier

Thursday's exhibition provides Tennessee an opportunity to evaluate its new-look roster against outside competition.

The Volunteers finished last season 25–12 and advanced to their third consecutive Elite Eight.

With Barnes entering his 12th season in Knoxville, expectations remain high for a program seeking another deep NCAA Tournament run.

The biggest question Thursday might not be who starts, but which combinations demonstrate the chemistry, defensive intensity and consistency Barnes expects.

For Tennessee, the competition is only beginning.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes signs a basketball during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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