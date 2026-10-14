Tennessee Basketball Reveals Probable Starting Five Against Xavier
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The Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their first exhibition matchup of the 2026–27 basketball season, and fans are getting an early look at what Rick Barnes' starting lineup could look like.
According to Tennessee's game notes, the Volunteers have listed Terrence Hill Jr., Dai Dai Ames, Juke Harris, Jalen Haralson, and DeWayne Brown II as their probable starters against Xavier on Thursday, October 15.
The lineup features four transfers alongside Brown, a returning sophomore who earned a starting role during his freshman campaign.
However, Barnes emphasized Tuesday that the starting lineup has not been finalized, leaving the door open for potential changes before Thursday's exhibition.
A Talented Group of Newcomers
Tennessee's projected backcourt features three accomplished transfers who could immediately transform the Volunteers' offensive production.
Harris arrives from Wake Forest after averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. Ames averaged 16.9 points at California, while Hill contributed 15.0 points per game at VCU.
Haralson, who averaged 16.2 points at Notre Dame, provides additional versatility and scoring ability.
Combined, those four newcomers averaged 68.5 points per game at their previous schools last season, illustrating the offensive potential Tennessee has assembled through the transfer portal.
Rick Barnes Says Starting Positions Remain Open
Despite the probable lineup appearing in Tennessee's game notes, Barnes made it clear Tuesday that competition remains ongoing.
Speaking during SEC Tipoff '27, Barnes explained that approximately 10 players remain closely grouped in the competition for playing time.
"There hasn't been a lot of separation," Barnes said.
The veteran coach also indicated that Tennessee could utilize different starting combinations throughout the season, depending on performance and team needs.
That flexibility could create additional opportunities for players such as Miles Rubin, Tyler Lundblade and Braedan Lue.
What to Watch Against Xavier
Thursday's exhibition provides Tennessee an opportunity to evaluate its new-look roster against outside competition.
The Volunteers finished last season 25–12 and advanced to their third consecutive Elite Eight.
With Barnes entering his 12th season in Knoxville, expectations remain high for a program seeking another deep NCAA Tournament run.
The biggest question Thursday might not be who starts, but which combinations demonstrate the chemistry, defensive intensity and consistency Barnes expects.
For Tennessee, the competition is only beginning.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731