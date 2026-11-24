Tennessee center Miles Rubin surpassed 250 career blocked shots on Tuesday during the Volunteers 72-64 victory over Maryland at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

Rubin recorded three blocks, 10 points and three rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. The senior was also a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. While reaching 250 career blocks is an impressive individual accomplishment, his overall production becomes even more impressive when compared to some of the greatest defensive players in Tennessee basketball history.

Putting Miles Rubin's Career Milestone Into Perspective

Former Tennessee standout C.J. Black holds the program's career record with 212 blocked shots. Kyle Alexander ranks second with 185, followed by Grant Williams with 160 and Wayne Chism with 152. Rubin now has 251 career blocks, 39 more than Tennessee's all-time leader recorded during his collegiate career.

Of course, 237 of Rubin's blocks came during his three seasons at Loyola Chicago and do not count toward Tennessee's program records. However, those numbers illustrate the caliber of defensive player the Volunteers acquired through the transfer portal.

Rubin left Loyola Chicago as the program's career leader in blocked shots, surpassing its previous record of 176 by an impressive 61 blocks. He also established the school's career field-goal percentage record at 64.7 percent, demonstrating that his value extends beyond the defensive end of the court.

Could Rubin Challenge Tennessee's Single-Season Blocks Record?

Perhaps the most intriguing storyline surrounding Rubin is what he could accomplish in just one season in Knoxville. Black and Yves Pons share Tennessee's single-season record with 73 blocked shots. Rubin surpassed that total in each of his three seasons at Loyola Chicago.

Through his first six games with Tennessee, the senior has recorded 14 blocks, averaging approximately 2.3 per contest. At that pace, Rubin could finish with 75 blocks over a 32-game stretch. With postseason basketball potentially providing additional opportunities, Tennessee's single-season record could be within reach.

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tennessee center Miles Rubin (25) grabs a rebound against Maryland forward Pharrel Payne (21) during the first half of an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More Than Just a Shot Blocker

The true value of an elite rim protector cannot always be measured by the number of shots he blocks. His presence alone can discourage opponents from attacking the basket, force adjustments on drives and allow perimeter defenders to play more aggressively.

For a Rick Barnes basketball team that has built its identity around defensive intensity, Rubin's skill set is a natural fit. His efficient offensive production is another valuable asset. Against Maryland, Rubin demonstrated his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor without needing a high volume of offensive possessions.

Reaching 250 career blocks is a significant milestone, but Rubin's biggest accomplishment as a Volunteer may still be ahead of him. Tennessee has a proven defensive disruptor protecting the paint, and opponents may want to think twice before challenging him at the rim. The Tennessee record book could look a little different by the end of the season.

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