How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball's Season Opener vs. Wofford

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their very first game of the season, as the Tennessee basketball program is set to make their season debut against a team they haven't played since the last time the two met in the first round of the NCAA Tournament multiple seasons ago.

The team that the Vols are set to play against is the Wofford Terriers, who are one of the better Southern Conference teams when it comes to basketball. This is a team that is returning some key talent while also adding some key players to build this roster up even more after what seemed to be an average season for the team out of South Carolina.

In terms of the Tennessee basketball team, they are fresh off an Elite Eight appearance. However, this team looks entirely different, as Rick Barnes and his staff lost many of the players from a season ago, but replaced the missing pieces with elite transfer additions such as Juke Harris, who is already viewed as a top NBA prospect, and Terrence Hill Jr., who has become one of the best scorers in the entire country since the latter half of last season with the VCU Rams.

This is the first chance for the fans to see some of the top players that Barnes brought in in a regulated game. Of course, the Vols went 0-2 in the exhibition games; however, this was a big learning point for Barnes and his staff. This allowed them to focus on the clear flaws, and that leaves many to believe that the Tennessee Volunteers will walk away with a massive win against the Terriers, but anything can happen in basketball. Long story short, the madness begins before March.

Here is how fans can watch the game.

How to Watch: Tennessee Basketball vs. Wofford

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Tyler Lundblade speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• Game Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

• Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT

• Where: Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

• Watch: SEC Network

• Stream: ESPN App

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