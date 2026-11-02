Predicting Tennessee Basketball's 2026-2027 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers are about to start a new basketball season, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited. The Vols brought in what many call the best transfer portal class in the country and will have a lot of offensive firepower. This team will be different than in years past and focus more on offense than the defensive side of the ball. With Rick Barnes at the helm, this poses as one of the most dangerous teams in all of college basketball.

The Vols On SI Staff Season Predictions

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) tries to get to the basket while guarded by Xavier forward Nikos Chitikoudis (16) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caleb Sisk

Predicted Record: 29-4 regular season.

Wins Players Era Tournament

SEC Tournament: Wins Title

NCAA Tournament: Wins National Title

"The Tennessee Volunteers went out and got some of the best college basketball transfer portal players, who weren't leaving due to the fact that they barely played, but were leaving to level up. We have watched three straight Elite Eight appearances by Rick Barnes, and after a great regular season, I do believe he will be expected to be a Final Four team in 2026-2027. I believe the Vols win the Players Era tournament and drop a total of four games in the regular season. These four losses come against North Carolina State (due to Justin Gainey having insight into what Barnes runs), Arkansas, Kentucky, and Florida. This is also a team that I believe will win the SEC Tournament with a championship victory over the Florida Gators, in what seems to be a revenge game. As for the NCAA Tournament, this is a team that will be a No. 1 seed and will ultimately win the championship against the Houston Cougars. Seems bold, but if there was ever a year for Barnes to do it, there wouldn't be a better one than this year!"

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Tyler Lundblade speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Greer

Predicted record: Tennessee 27–10 (12–6 SEC)

SEC Finish: Top four in the conference

SEC Tournament: Semifinals

NCAA Tournament: Elite Eight

“Tennessee enters the 2026–27 basketball season looking to build on another successful campaign under head coach Rick Barnes. The Volunteers finished last season with a 25–12 overall record and an 11–7 mark in SEC play, advancing to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season. Tennessee has established itself as one of the most consistent programs in college basketball, but the expectations continue to grow as Barnes looks to lead the Volunteers to their first Final Four appearance. With several new faces joining the roster, Tennessee will need to develop chemistry quickly while navigating another challenging SEC schedule.

Bold prediction: Juke Harris will average 18+ points per game and earns First Team All-SEC honors, while carrying Tennessee to at least 27 wins, advancing them to its fourth consecutive Elite Eight.”

Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) tries to advance the ball while guarded by Xavier forward Gabriel Pozzato (0) during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Major Passons

Predicted Record: 27-6

Wins Players Era Tournament

SEC Tournament: Championship Game Appearance

NCAA Tournament: Final Four

“This is without a doubt the best offensive team of Rick Barnes exceptional Tennessee Career. They have brought in a lot of firepower, and it is a complete style shift of years past. The exhibitions might not have gone to plan, but there is no reason to doubt the Vols. They have a tough schedule, so they will drop some games, but overall, they will be a great team. Barnes will have them playing their best ball at the right time, which will give Tennessee their first-ever Final Four appearance.”

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